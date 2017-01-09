College Football Playoff: Freakish talents Watson, Allen set to face off

TAMPA — It's a stage no like no other. It's for lovers of big moments, big plays. It's national championship time, tonight at Raymond James Stadium, Alabama and Clemson. Dynasty vs. Payback. It's a rematch for the title. It's time for someone to step up. It might come down to the best player on each team.

Mr. Watson, meet Mr. Allen.

Mr. Allen, meet Mr. Watson.

Clemson junior quarterback Deshaun Watson and Alabama senior defensive end and game wrecker Jonathan Allen might come together tonight. Or they might not. Watson might escape to make the big play. Or Allen might chase Watson down and bury him. Freakish talents. Watson finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. Allen, a lineman, finished seventh.

Allen can't wrap his massive arms around the hardware he has already won: the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Ted Hendricks Award. He is also a finalist for the Lombardi Award. Think he might be up for a Tony, too.

Freakish.

It's why we watch the games, isn't it?

Deshaun Watson of Gainesville, Ga., and Jonathan Allen of Leesburg, Va. Two kids with NFL futures. Watson will probably come out for the draft. Allen, who returned for his final season, is a first-round lock, high.

But that's for later.

There's tonight.

"I just cut it loose," Watson said of his game. "I don't play scared. I don't play with fear. I just go out there, have fun, cut it loose."

"Oh, I love when the stage is big," Allen said. "But at the same time, if you're a competitor, you're going to compete no matter who you are, no matter who you're playing."

It's hard to take your eyes off these two when they are on their games. They mesmerize.

The 6-foot-3 Watson is a lethal dual threat who is 31-3 as a Clemson starter. He has accounted for 46 touchdowns this season, one short of the school record, held by himself, set last season. He was responsible for 478 yards of offense and threw four touchdown passes against Alabama in last season's national championship game.

"He's the best player in the country — and it ain't close," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. Alabama coach Nick Saban compared Watson to former Auburn great Cam Newton. Then there's Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who was asked when Watson is at his most dangerous.

"When he comes on the field," Pruitt said.

Then there is the 6-3, 291-pound Allen, who doesn't even have to be on the field — he can be flying above it.

We are not making that up. This season against Texas A&M, Allen produced one for the video annals, when he charged in, left the ground, flew over a blocker and tackled Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight. Freakish.

"When we watched it on film, you could hardly take your eyes off it," Alabama linebacker Tim Williams said. "You just wanted to see it over and over."

"It's definitely one of my better plays," Allen said. "But, I mean, it's just another play in a long list of plays I've made."

Watson and Allen. Two different journeys, both filled with rough patches.

For Watson, it was a hard­scrabble life that found sunlight when his mother and three siblings moved from government housing into a home provided through Habitat for Humanity and former Bucs star Warrick Dunn. Watson pays it forward with his Habitat for Humanity volunteer work, helping build homes.

"Yeah, my journey has been special," he said.

For Allen, it was a strong, loving father and stepmother, and added guidance by his older brother, Richard III. "He's my rock," Allen said.

But there were days in foster homes, or moving from hotel to hotel, as Allen's father battled Allen's mother for custody. Jonathan Allen hasn't seen his mother since third grade.

"I feel like it shaped me a lot," he said. "It helped me become tough, helped me deal with adversity and challenges."

Allen has tried to find his mom. No luck so far. He wants to reconnect.

"Oh, man, I would do a lot," he said. "You can't put a price tag on that."

Deshaun Watson and Jonathan Allen. Two game-changers. Two different paths. And now it's rematch time.

Watson remembers Glendale, Ariz., last season, after Alabama won it all, 45-40.

"Just the hurt, just walking off the field and having the confetti rain down for the wrong reason, because Alabama won and we lost," Watson said.

Here's what he wants tonight:

"To flip the script."

Allen, national champion or not, wasn't pleased. Those 40 Clemson points, they still bother him.

Here's what he wants tonight:

"Our motivation is going in there and suffocate the offense and dominate, make them quit. Make them not want to play us anymore."

Allen and the vaunted Crimson Tide defense are chasing something. He makes that clear.

"To be the best ever."

The stage is set.