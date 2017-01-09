College Football Playoff: Grading the title game

TAMPA

Time to grade this grudge match, or at least some of its key components, on and off the field. Without further adieu, here's our College Football Playoff title game report card.

Sark keeps it simple

As expected, new Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took the Tide attack in a different direction — Bo Scarbrough's. The 228-pound sophomore had six first-quarter carries (for 31 yards) Monday, doubling his paltry first-period total at the Peach Bowl. On Scarbrough's second handoff of the second period, he turned a basic run off-tackle into a 37-yard touchdown. Sarkisian's game plan was hardly exotic, but he gets points for doing what Lane Kiffin wouldn't: trying to establish the Tide's best back early on.

A banner night

One of Alabama's makeshift pillars failed to spew fire as the Tide was introduced, and the eagle flying during the national anthem had a shaky landing, but the game's pageantry otherwise sparkled. Marching bands were showcased, country vocal quartet Little Big Town delivered a solid, standard anthem performance; and the military was honored in part by the landing of three paratroopers. A nifty touch came during pregame, when banners representing every Division I-A program were marched onto the field, parade-of-nations style (USF's banner was darned near front and center).

Hero for a half

Clemson's average starting field position in the first half was the 18 /2-yard line, and it primarily had 'Bama punter JK Scott to thank. The 6-foot-6 junior from Denver averaged 47.4 yards on his first five attempts, including a 57-yarder to the Clemson 5 that East Lake High alumnus Artavis Scott inexplicably fielded. A second-half encore didn't exactly materialize; Scott shanked a third-quarter attempt for 30 yards, setting up the Tigers' second touchdown.

Act like you've been here before

Considering all of Clemson's grand-stage appearances in recent years (including last season's CFP title game), its shakiness seemed unbecoming. The Tigers were whistled for three personal fouls in the first 5:45, had an inexcusable special-teams gaffe (Scott's fielded punt at his 5), and a fumble leading to a Tide field goal. Moreover, an early Dabo Swinney gamble on fourth and 1 resulted in Wayne Gallman being tripped up for no gain. To be fair, we'll give Swinney points for the fourth-down pooch kick in the second half that pinned 'Bama at its 5.