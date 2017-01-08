College Football Playoff: How Alabama reached the title game

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Mekhi Brown (48), offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) take a selfie during the College Football Playoff Media Day at Amalie Arena on Saturday January 7, 2017, in downtown Tampa, Fla. The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Alabama is seeking its fifth national championship in eight seasons, and its path to Tampa befits a dynasty: Eight wins against ranked opponents and few scares.

The Tide's opening 52-6 win against USC is more impressive considering USC beat two top-five teams in their past four games. Alabama had just one game decided by fewer than 10 points, a Sept. 17 thriller against Ole Miss.

The Rebels led Alabama 24-3 late in the first half before Alabama scored twice before halftime, triggeering a 45-6 Alabama run.

But Ole Miss wasn't done. Two Chad Kelly touchdown passes — an onside kick recovered between them — made it 48-43 with 2:51 to play. But Alabama ran out the clock, getting two first-down runs by Damien Harris, to overcome Kelly's 421 yards.

Alabama's only other real test came against LSU on Nov. 6. It was scoreless in the fourth quarter , but Alabama won on two huge drives. The first was a 90-yarder, punctuated by Jalen Hurts' 21-yard scoring run. After Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception, Alabama grinded out a 15-play drive for a field goal, using up 9:51 of the fourth quarter to close out a 10-0 win.

Alabama cruised to a 54-16 win over Florida in the SEC championship, but their semifinal win over Washington was closer than expected. The Tide led 10-7 late in the first half when Ryan Anderson scored on a 26-yard interception return with 1:13 left. Bo Scarbrough's 68-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 and sent them to Tampa.

