College Football Playoff: How Alabama reached the title game

Alabama is seeking its fifth national championship in eight seasons, and its path to Tampa befits a dynasty: Eight wins against ranked opponents and few scares.
The Tide's opening 52-6 win against USC is more impressive considering USC beat two top-five teams in their past four games. Alabama had just one game decided by fewer than 10 points, a Sept. 17 thriller against Ole Miss.
The Rebels led Alabama 24-3 late in the first half before Alabama scored twice before halftime, triggeering a 45-6 Alabama run.
But Ole Miss wasn't done. Two Chad Kelly touchdown passes — an onside kick recovered between them — made it 48-43 with 2:51 to play. But Alabama ran out the clock, getting two first-down runs by Damien Harris, to overcome Kelly's 421 yards.
Alabama's only other real test came against LSU on Nov. 6. It was scoreless in the fourth quarter , but Alabama won on two huge drives. The first was a 90-yarder, punctuated by Jalen Hurts' 21-yard scoring run. After Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception, Alabama grinded out a 15-play drive for a field goal, using up 9:51 of the fourth quarter to close out a 10-0 win.
Alabama cruised to a 54-16 win over Florida in the SEC championship, but their semifinal win over Washington was closer than expected. The Tide led 10-7 late in the first half when Ryan Anderson scored on a 26-yard interception return with 1:13 left. Bo Scarbrough's 68-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 and sent them to Tampa.
Alabama 2016 results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Record (Conf.)
|Sept 3
|vs. USC
|W 52-6
|1-0 (0-0)
|Sept 10
|Western Kentucky
|W 38-10
|2-0 (0-0)
|Sept 17
|at Ole Miss
|W 48-43
|3-0 (1-0)
|Sept 24
|Kent State
|W 48-0
|4-0 (1-0)
|Oct. 1
|Kentucky
|W 34-6
|5-0 (2-0)
|Oct. 8-
|at Arkansas
|W 49-30
|6-0 (3-0)
|Oct. 15-
|at Tennessee
|W 49-10
|7-0 (4-0)
|Oct. 22-
|Texas A&M
|W 33-14
|8-0 (5-0)
|Nov. 5-
|at LSU
|W 10-0
|9-0 (6-0)
|Nov. 12-
|Mississippi St.
|W 51-3
|10-0 (7-0)
|Nov. 19-
|Chattanooga
|W 31-3
|11-0 (7-0)
|Nov.26-
|Auburn
|W 30-12
|12-0 (8-0)
|Dec. 3-
|vs. Florida
|W 54-16
|13-0 (8-0)
|Dec. 31-
|vs. Washington
|W 24-7
|14-0 (8-0)
|Mon, Jan 9
|vs. Clemson
|8:00 PM ET
|null