College Football Playoff: How Clemson reached the title game

Clemson Tigers linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) speaks into a microphone while interacting with Clemson fans during the College Football Playoff Media Day at Amalie Arena on Saturday January 7, 2017, in downtown Tampa, Fla. The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Clemson's 31-0 win over Ohio State in the national semifinal put the Tigers in Tampa, but their path to the championship was far from dominating.

The Tigers won six games by a touchdown or fewer — compared to undefeated Alabama, which has had one game decided by fewer than 10 points. So if Monday's game goes down to the wire, Clemson is more battle-tested.

• Auburn lost five games and got into Clemson territory in the final seconds of a 19-13 loss.

• Troy lost 30-24 when Clemson recovered its onside kick late.

Close wins could still be impressive wins: Clemson saw its 18-point lead over then-No. 3 Louisville turn into a 36-28 deficit, only to score twice in the final 7:05 and escape with a 42-36 win.

The Tigers needed overtime — after a missed field goal at the end of regulation that would have beat them — to edge an N.C. State team that finished 7-6.

They also won a thriller with Florida State in Tallahasse, again seeing an early lead disappear.

Trailing 14-0, FSU got touchdown runs of 43 and 70 yards by Dalvin Cook to take the lead. There would be three lead changes in the final six minutes. Another Cook touchdown put FSU up 34-29 with 3:23 left, but Deshaun Watson's touchdown pass with 2:06 left gave the Tigers a 37-34 win.

Clemson's 43-42 loss to unranked Pittsburgh on Nov. 13 came on a field goal with six seconds, spoiling Watson's 580-yard game. In the ACC title game, the Tigers needed a fourth-down interception at their 23 to hold off Virginia Tech.

Clemson's 2016 results