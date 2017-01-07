Pigskin preeminence

No looking past these other well-known college football dynasties:

Miami (1983-92)

It spanned three coaches (Howard Schnellenberger, Jimmy Johnson, Dennis Erickson) and two Heisman winners (Vinny Testaverde, left, Gino Torretta) and some of the greatest swagger in college football history. It was the U, it was a show, and it was greatness: four national championships in 10 seasons, a record of 107-13. The Hurricanes could have won three other titles but for a lousy Vinny bowl night against Penn State, that one-point loss to Notre Dame and, of course, the one that ended the ride, the memorable Sugar Bowl beating at the hands of … Alabama.

Oklahoma (1948-58)

Here's a nice 11-year stretch: 107-8-2. Those were the Sooners of Bud Wilkinson, who won 31 straight games from 1948-50. They were just getting warmed up. The centerpiece, along with three national championships, was a Division I-A record 47-game win streak from 1953-57, one that still stands today. Stars included 1952 Heisman winner Billy Vessels, Clendon Thomas and Tommy McDonald and a true hurryup offense. By the way, during that 47-game streak, OU pitched 27 shutouts.

Notre Dame (1943-49)

Alabama is shooting for five national titles in eight seasons. The Irish won four in seven. Frank Leahy, who played tackle for Knute Rockne, coached the Irish to a 45-1-2 record and four national championships in five years, with a stint in the Navy in there. They did that back then. Notre Dame's biggest win actually might have been a tie, a 0-0 deadlock with undefeated super power Army in 1946. Three Notre Dame players, Angelo Bertelli, Johnny Lujack and Leon Hart, won the Heisman. Lujack's career was interrupted by World War II. He spent two years in the Navy, hunting German submarines, then returned for two national championships and his 1947 Heisman. They did that back then.

Alabama (1961-66)

Bear Bryant returned to Tuscaloosa in 1958. He said his mother called him. From 1961-66, the Crimson Tide went big daddy: 60-5-1 and took three national championships. The 1961 team went 11-0 and allowed 25 points. There were titles in 1964 (with Joe Namath at quarterback) and 1965. The 1966 team went 11-0 and allowed 44 points, but finished behind undefeated national co-champions Michigan State and Notre Dame. The Tide wouldn't rise again until Alabama football hit on a great new idea: integration.

Nebraska (1993-97)

Cornhuskers coach Tom Osborne came late to the dance, but closed with a flourish, a 60-3 record in his final five seasons, three championships in four years, two outright titles and one shared title (with Michigan in 1997). The best Nebraska team was the one that smashed Florida in the Fiesta Bowl behind Touchdown Tommie Frazier, above. Three Nebraska teams finished with perfect seasons during the run, and the 'Huskers had a 26-game win streak.

Notre Dame (1919-30)

Twelve seasons, three consensus national championships, a share of three others, 101 victories against just 11 losses and three ties. Throw in four horsemen, a blue-gray October sky, a win for the Gipper and a man named Knute. Notre Dame had it roaring in the '20s. Rockne posted the highest career win percentage (.881) in history for a major college football coach. Notre Dame posted five undefeated seasons without a tie. The dynasty might have continued, but Rockne was lost in an air crash in 1931.

Florida State (1987-2000)

FSU won two national championships, could have won five more. But Bobby Bowden, above, and the Seminoles set the mark for consistency, with 14 consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins and top-four finishes in the final rankings. The 1993 team won the school's first title with quarterback and Heisman winner Charlie Ward. The 1999 team was perfect and had future Heisman winner Chris Weinke at quarterback. And there was Deion Sanders, and Derrick Brooks, and Warrick Dunn. If it hadn't been for Miami and Florida and Steve Spurrier horning in, Bobby and FSU might have reigned supreme. Even so, pretty dadgum good.

USC (2002-08)

There but for Vince Young and Texas in the Rose Bowl was a three-peat for Pete Carroll and his Trojans. As it was, it was seven seasons, an 82-9 record, consecutive national championships and three Heisman winners, at least on paper (Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush). A modern-day Goliath.

Miami (2000-02)

Yeah, it wasn't really a dynasty, only three seasons and one national championship, but 2001 Miami, which crushed Nebraska in the Rose Bowl for the national title, might be the greatest team in history. A short list of the talent: Clinton Portis, Ed Reed, left, Sean Taylor, Jeremy Shockey, Bryant McKinnie, Jonathan Vilma, Andre Johnson. The Hurricanes won 34 games in a row and were stopped only by Ohio State in the 2002 Fiesta Bowl.

Host of heavyweights

The sports world outside of football has its fair share of dynasties, too:

UCLA men's basketball (1964-75)

Pure wizardry. John Wooden, right, and his Bruins ironclad ruled college basketball for more than a decade, winning 10 national championships in 12 seasons, including seven straight, throwing in a men's record 88-game win streak. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and Bill Walton were just the head of the parade. UCLA's combined record during those 10 championship seasons: 291-10.

New York Yankees (1947-64)

They were so good they inspired a damn musical. The Yankees of DiMaggio and Berra gave way to the Yankees of Stengel, Mantle, Ford and, well, Berra. New York won 10 World Series in 18 seasons, including a record five consecutive titles from 1949-53. The Yankees took the American League pennant 15 times in 18 seasons. New York players won the league MVP award 11 times.

UConn women's basketball (1995-present)

Coach Luigi Auriemma (call him Geno) and his four-time defending national champion Huskies are at it again. The Huskies have an 89-game win streak, just one win off the NCAA record of 90 consecutive wins, held by … UConn … and not be confused with the run-of-the-mill streak of 70, held by … UConn. Eleven national titles since 1995, six perfect seasons.

Boston Celtics (1957-69)

If you didn't mind the second-hand smoke from Red Auerbach they won 11 NBA titles in 13 seasons, including eight in a row from 1959-1966. There was Bill Russell, right, and Bob Cousy and Sam Jones and John Havlicek and a host of others and nobody could beat them when it mattered. Wilt, the Dipper, couldn't hardly beat them, and that was saying something.

New England Patriots (2001-present)

The tape doesn't lie. Sometimes the Patriots do, but not the tape. Four Super Bowl championships under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, right, six AFC titles, 10 appearance in the conference title game in the last 15 years. New England is the standard, relentlessly so. The Patriots won't get off the stage. Maybe when Brady leaves. Maybe.

Soviet national hockey team (1961-80)

Yeah, they were pros playing amateurs. But that's what made Lake Placid that much more special, that the Big Red Machine was that good, with four straight Olympic gold medals and 12 world championships between losing to the United States at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics and 1980. They skated rings around people. They were that good, that hated, that needed. What's the Miracle on Ice without them?

A pop of culture

Dynasties aren't just synonymous with college or pro teams:

Harlem Globetrotters (1926-present)

Here we are, making a big deal over the Alabama-Clemson rematch. At one point, the Globetrotters won more than 8,000 consecutive games over the Washington Generals. The Generals knew that bucket of confetti was coming and that their shorts would get yanked down. You can't stop good execution.

Ming Dynasty (1368-1644)

One of the all-timers. Orderly government, social stability, plus they added a lot of Great Wall space. China's ruling dynasty, the Ming lasted 276 years. More important, it went 260-12-4 against Ming State.

Dynasty, Kiss (1979)

For their seventh studio album, rock music's pioneers of glam and grease paint detoured from their power-chord "process" by dabbling in disco. The move alienated hard-core KISS Army soldiers, but I Was Made for Lovin' You became a worldwide smash. Trivia note: This is the last Kiss studio album on which drummer Peter Criss would perform for nearly 20 years.

Dynasty (1981-89)

The TV series that made a star of heavy makeup. And that was just John Forsythe. This soap opera rose to the top of the TV rankings in 1985. The Iron Bowl had nothing on Krystle-Alexis. Other cast members: Pamela Sue Martin, Elvis Peacock, Rock Hudson, Sonny Sixkiller, Heather Locklear, Jarvis Redwine, Bo Hopkins.

Duck Dynasty (2012-present)

A sensational run appreciated by all, unless you are a duck, or a beard trimmer.

Death

The heavyweight champion of the world. He's got the belt. Amazing consistency despite conference expansion, rule changes and penicillin. Always listed as the favorite. Has only lost once.