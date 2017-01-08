College Football Playoff: Next season's ACC title game site in limbo

TAMPA — At least a couple of months remain before the college football world learns where its most conspicuous political pawn — the ACC championship game — will land in 2017.

Such was the suggestion of ACC commissioner John Swofford on Sunday. North Carolina's House Bill 2, widely known as the bathroom law, is still in place for now, and Swofford said the future of that controversial law will affect decisions on future sites.

"We'll just have to see how that plays out," Swofford said Sunday morning inside the Tampa Convention Center.

Charlotte, N.C., has a contract to host the game through 2019, but Orlando was picked as an 11th-hour host this past season due to the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act, widely deemed to be targeted against members of the LGBT community. North Carolina's legislature didn't repeal the bill last month.

"If something changes in the state of North Carolina, that would be welcome," Swofford said. "But our presidents made what they believe is a principled decision in that regard as to where our championships should be held and shouldn't.

"I don't see that principle changing, but I know there have been and continue to be discussions going on in North Carolina that could alter the current bill, and there are court cases that could alter it."

Swofford said no deadline has been made as to when a 2017 site should be chosen, but he noted it must be made earlier than last season. Orlando, chosen as an emergency host site in September, remains "very much a viable option" for '17, Swofford said.

ACC presidents meet again in March.

The SEC is monitoring similar legislation in Texas, commissioner Greg Sankey said.

CONFERENCE SUPERIORITY: Like any conference commissioner worth his dry-cleaning bill, Swofford didn't hesitate to laud the ACC's sparkling bowl performance this postseason.

The league is 8-3, with seven triumphs against Power Five teams. The Big 12 is the only other Power Five league with a winning bowl record (4-2), followed by the SEC (6-6), Pac-12 (3-3) and Big Ten (3-7).

Only five years ago, the ACC finished 2-6 in bowl games.

"But we've developed a great deal more depth as well, and I think that's become pretty obvious," said Swofford, noting 11 teams finished the season above .500.

"And it all has pretty well culminated, I think, this year, when you look at the nonconference record, when you look at the postseason record, you look at the five straight Orange Bowl wins (by ACC schools)."

Things haven't been so rosy in the SEC, which likely will finish the season with only one team (Alabama) ranked in the top 10.

The league is 6-6 in the postseason, including South Carolina's loss to USF. Sankey spun the slide the other way, pointing out that the SEC is the only conference that has ever put 12 teams in bowls.

"We've got a game to play," Sankey said. "We'll see what happens there and how that defines our postseason."

The ACC's bowl record the previous five seasons:

2015: 4-6

2014: 4-7

2013: 5-6

2012: 4-2

2011: 2-6

TALKING TAMPA: After previous title games were held at familiar, big-stage sites (the Dallas Cowboys' coliseum in Arlington, Texas, and the Fiesta Bowl site in Arizona), how is Tampa doing as a host?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney: "Tampa has been awesome. It really has. Some of the people complain about the weather the last day, but hey, we had snow up in Clemson, so it's been just fine here. This has been great."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: "Great. I think there's health in being in a new place. … This is the first time we've had really a downtown footprint for a championship game since the CFP's been in place. Dallas was spread out. Phoenix was spread out. Both were great hosts. I think this is a different experience, and I think that's positive."

SEC SCHEDULING: Remember the scheduling debacle, when Hurricane Matthew led to the postponement (and eventual relocation) of Florida's home game against LSU? That shouldn't happen again.

Sankey said the SEC's athletic directors have approved a plan that would give him the authority to reschedule games in such cases. The conference's presidents will meet to discuss and finalize the details in March.

"That doesn't ignore that we expect our schools to work together," Sankey said.

RICH GET RICHER: Najee Harris, the nation's top-rated high school player by numerous recruiting services, is reportedly locked in as an Alabama commit, despite a late push from Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound running back from Antioch, Calif., is scheduled to enroll today and begin classes this week in Tuscaloosa, according to multiple reports. Scout.com reported a text from Harris: "I'm here at Alabama and going to 'Bama."

NOTABLE: Alabama seeks to become the third team to go start-to-finish in a season as No. 1 in the AP poll, joining Florida State (1999) and Southern California (2004). … Clemson has never beaten a No. 1- ranked team.

Information from Times wires was used in this report.