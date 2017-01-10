College Football Playoff: 'No entitlement' at Clemson and a former walk-on shines

TAMPA — Between two resplendent moments — a glorious, game-winning touchdown and the Tampa sunrise — Dabo Swinney logged an hour of sleep.

But the Clemson coach's bleary eyes didn't deter his hindsight roughly 10 hours after the Tigers' 35-31 upset of reigning national champ Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game at Raymond James Stadium.

Swinney saw not only a game-winning touchdown pass — Deshaun Watson's 2-yarder to Hunter Renfrow — with a second remaining, he saw what he deems a microcosm of Clemson football.

"You've got the five-star quarterback throwing the game-winning touchdown to the walk-on wideout, and that's the epitome of our team," Swinney said.

But perhaps more than that, Swinney saw a millenial version of himself.

A former walk-on wideout (Renfrow) getting an opportunity to play his way into Tigers lore, because a former walk-on wideout (Swinney) afforded him the chance.

"There's no entitlement in our program," Swinney said. "You earn it, period."

In the surreal script that has become Swinney's life, it all fits.

A generation before, Swinney arrived at his beloved Alabama needing a promotion to become a walk-on. "I was a crawl-on," he said.

The rest has been well-chronicled; Swinney survived the Tide's torturous walk-on vetting process, earned a scholarship and ultimately started in Alabama's national title-clinching upset of Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

Renfrow's rise from obscurity was similarly astounding, if not quite as arduous.

Deemed a two-star recruit by Rivals out of Socastee High in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Renfrow (5 feet 11, 180 pounds) had offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Furman and Gardner-Webb. But by his second August on Clemson's campus (in 2015), he had earned a scholarship.

"If we lined all of our managers up, he'd be about the 10th guy you'd pick to be Hunter Renfrow," Swinney said.

"I remember last year, everybody is like, 'Why are we playing Hunter Renfrow?' I mean, I'm at practice every day, and he's the best player, period."

Renfrow finished with 33 catches in 2015, popping into the Clemson fan base's consciousness with a critical 24-yard catch to set up a touchdown in a rain-soaked win against Notre Dame.

"Such a big game in the rain in a hurricane," Renfrow said, "and felt like I kind of belonged."

Then he had seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-40 loss to 'Bama in last year's national title game.

But he shined like never before Monday night at Raymond James Stadium, catching a career-best 10 passes for 92 yards. Overlooked was his tackle of Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson at the Clemson 16 on a third-quarter fumble return.

If Renfrow doesn't make the tackle, Anderson likely scores. As it stood, the Tigers held 'Bama to a field goal, and 17-7 lead.

"He just goes to work each and every day, never complains, ever since he first walked on (the) scout team and was going against — in my eyes — the best defense I've seen in college football," Watson said.

"Just being able to see his work kind of shine and letting the whole world see is just awesome."

In Swinney's world, it seems appropriate.

"It's like I got knocked out in the third quarter and this was all a dream," Renfrow said.

"I think my faith in God really got me through, just passing up the money to go to App State and come and playing for a guy like Coach Swinney, and a quarterback like Deshaun is pretty special."

