College Football Playoff: O.J. Howard was last year's title-game breakout player, so who's next?

TAMPA — Alabama tight end O.J. Howard entered last year's College Football Playoff national title game against Clemson as a role player. He left as a superstar.

That's what 208 yards, two touchdowns and MVP honors of the national championship game can do for you.

"It changed a lot, man," Howard said.

It changed his life on the field: His NFL draft stock skyrocketed, even though he turned down the pros for a chance to win another title.

It changed his life off the field: People recognized him more on the streets more often.

It changed his life back home: His hometown (Autaugaville, Ala.) held a parade in his honor and gave him a key to the city.

That's how big tonight's stage is.

Howard won't have that sort of coming-out party in a rematch against Clemson at Raymond James Stadium. He's already established, and the Tigers vowed not to get burned by the senior again.

So who will be this year's O.J. Howard? Some guesses:

Alabama running backs Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs

Maybe Scarbrough shouldn't qualify after 180 yards in the Peach Bowl win over Washington, but remember he ended the regular season as the Crimson Tide's No. 4 rusher. The best-case comparison might be former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott. After not even earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2014, Elliott rushed for 696 yards and eight touchdowns in the conference title game and two playoff matchups as the Buckeyes won it all.

Scarbrough has four rushing scores since the end of the regular season. Keep an eye on Jacobs, too. He outrushed Scarbrough in the regular season, and the Tide might need to rotate backs to crack Clemson's stout defensive front.

Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson

Five Tide defenders earned first- or second-team All-SEC status. Anderson wasn't one of them. But no Alabama player has more tackles for a loss (16½), and his pick-six changed the semifinal game against Washington. If Clemson tries to stop the Tide's star linebackers (Reuben Foster and Tim Williams), Anderson could sneak through and steal momentum, again.

Clemson receiver Deon Cain

If there's a way to beat Alabama, it's attacking the cornerbacks, preferably with bigger receivers. Aside from All-ACC receiver Mike Williams, Clemson's next-best target might be Cain. The 6-foot-1 former Tampa Bay Tech quarterback missed last year's game due to suspension, so he'll be motivated for redemption in his hometown. He also ranked fourth in the ACC with 15 catches of at least 20 yards and will be going against a secondary that allowed the sixth-most explosive pass plays in the SEC.

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell

The only starter of a dominant defensive line that didn't earn major accolades during the regular season. While all of the focus before last season's game was on end Shaq Lawson, the Tigers' other end, Kevin Dodd, sacked Alabama three times. Perhaps Ferrell is due for a similar performance as this season's overlooked lineman.

Kickers Adam Griffith ('Bama) and Greg Huegel (Clemson)

If the game gets close, a kicker could be the hero (or goat). Griffith hasn't kicked a field goal with the game on the line since LSU in 2014, and many Tide fans will forever remember him for his miss that led to the Kick Six loss to Auburn in 2013. What better way to exorcise those demons than a pivotal kick in a title game? Huegel, meanwhile, has kicked go-ahead, fourth-quarter field goals each of the past two seasons against Florida State but has made only one field goal over the Tigers' past five games.

