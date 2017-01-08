weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

College Football Playoff: O.J. Howard was last year's title-game breakout player, so who's next?

Sunday, January 8, 2017 3:30pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TAMPA — Alabama tight end O.J. Howard entered last year's College Football Playoff national title game against Clemson as a role player. He left as a superstar.

Related News/Archive

That's what 208 yards, two touchdowns and MVP honors of the national championship game can do for you.

"It changed a lot, man," Howard said.

It changed his life on the field: His NFL draft stock skyrocketed, even though he turned down the pros for a chance to win another title.

It changed his life off the field: People recognized him more on the streets more often.

It changed his life back home: His hometown (Autaugaville, Ala.) held a parade in his honor and gave him a key to the city.

That's how big tonight's stage is.

Howard won't have that sort of coming-out party in a rematch against Clemson at Raymond James Stadium. He's already established, and the Tigers vowed not to get burned by the senior again.

So who will be this year's O.J. Howard? Some guesses:

Alabama running backs Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs

Maybe Scarbrough shouldn't qualify after 180 yards in the Peach Bowl win over Washington, but remember he ended the regular season as the Crimson Tide's No. 4 rusher. The best-case comparison might be former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott. After not even earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2014, Elliott rushed for 696 yards and eight touchdowns in the conference title game and two playoff matchups as the Buckeyes won it all.

Scarbrough has four rushing scores since the end of the regular season. Keep an eye on Jacobs, too. He outrushed Scarbrough in the regular season, and the Tide might need to rotate backs to crack Clemson's stout defensive front.

Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson

Five Tide defenders earned first- or second-team All-SEC status. Anderson wasn't one of them. But no Alabama player has more tackles for a loss (16½), and his pick-six changed the semifinal game against Washington. If Clemson tries to stop the Tide's star linebackers (Reuben Foster and Tim Williams), Anderson could sneak through and steal momentum, again.

Clemson receiver Deon Cain

If there's a way to beat Alabama, it's attacking the cornerbacks, preferably with bigger receivers. Aside from All-ACC receiver Mike Williams, Clemson's next-best target might be Cain. The 6-foot-1 former Tampa Bay Tech quarterback missed last year's game due to suspension, so he'll be motivated for redemption in his hometown. He also ranked fourth in the ACC with 15 catches of at least 20 yards and will be going against a secondary that allowed the sixth-most explosive pass plays in the SEC.

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell

The only starter of a dominant defensive line that didn't earn major accolades during the regular season. While all of the focus before last season's game was on end Shaq Lawson, the Tigers' other end, Kevin Dodd, sacked Alabama three times. Perhaps Ferrell is due for a similar performance as this season's overlooked lineman.

Kickers Adam Griffith ('Bama) and Greg Huegel (Clemson)

If the game gets close, a kicker could be the hero (or goat). Griffith hasn't kicked a field goal with the game on the line since LSU in 2014, and many Tide fans will forever remember him for his miss that led to the Kick Six loss to Auburn in 2013. What better way to exorcise those demons than a pivotal kick in a title game? Huegel, meanwhile, has kicked go-ahead, fourth-quarter field goals each of the past two seasons against Florida State but has made only one field goal over the Tigers' past five games.

Contact MattBaker at mbaker@tampabay.com. Follow @MBakerTBTimes.

CFP title game

No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (13-1)

8 tonight, Raymond James Stadium

TV: ESPN

Previous break-out heroes

Here's a list of players who used a national championship game as their breakout moment:

Kermit Whitfield, Florida State (January 2014 title game): True freshman took a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Seminoles the lead with 4:31 left against Auburn. It was only his fourth score of the season and one of only 12 in his college career.

Michael Dyer, Auburn (January 2010 title game): The freshman already had three 100-yard games, but his fourth was the biggest. The highlight of his 143-yard day was a stop-and-start 37-yard run, when he kept going after a whistle never blew to set up a field goal to beat Oregon as time expired.

Ricky Jean-Francois, LSU (January 2008 title game): Francois missed the 2007 regular season because of an academic suspension but returned before the Sugar Bowl to block a field goal in a win over Ohio State.

Cie Grant, Ohio State (January 2003 title game): The cornerback-turned-linebacker had the final play in an epic finish. His blitz forced Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey into an errant throw on fourth down and sealed the Buckeyes' double-overtime Fiesta Bowl win.

Pete Giftopoulos, Penn State (January 1987 Fiesta Bowl): The linebacker had two interceptions off Miami's Vinny Testaverde, the second at the 1 to seal the title and a 14-10 win.

Bernard Clark, Miami (January 1988 Orange Bowl): The Leto High product started at linebacker because George Mira was suspended. Clark had 14 tackles as the MVP in a 20-14 win over Oklahoma.

College Football Playoff: O.J. Howard was last year's title-game breakout player, so who's next? 01/08/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 8, 2017 9:37pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...