College Football Playoff national title game: Predictions on Alabama vs. Clemson

Tampa Bay Times staff writers offer up their predictions for tonight's College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

Clemson, 21-20: If there's a time for the dynasty to stall, this is it. Alabama's inconsistent, inexperienced quarterback will have to adjust to a coordinator change, while Clemson has talent in all the right spots (running quarterback, strong defensive line, athletic receivers) to challenge and top the Tide.

— Matt Baker

Alabama, 24-21: For all of Clemson QB Deshaun Watson's savvy and skill, he's still pickoff-prone (17 interceptions this season), and no team in America exploits mistakes like the Crimson Tide. The Tigers' defense played the game of its life against Ohio State, but 'Bama has a far more elusive QB (Jalen Hurts) than the Buckeyes.

— Joey Knight

Alabama, 34-30: The rematch will be another wild one. Clemson has waited a year to get back to this game. It will be on a mission. But missions can't beat a dynasty. Alabama will be all about its business, and business will be good.

— Martin Fennelly

Alabama, 27-20: Alabama's wobbly offensive performance in the Peach Bowl seems to have shaken the confidence some have in the Tide. But its defense was dominant in that game. Alabama's offense and defense will both score in this one. Plus, how can you possibly bet against Nick Saban in a game like this?

— Tom Jones

Clemson, 31-27: What's the fun in correctly predicting Alabama's fifth title in eight years? Deshaun Watson needs to go out with a career game, and with that and a turnover or four, we can rationalize putting our name on a Clemson upset.

— Greg Auman