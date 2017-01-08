College Football Playoff: Quick primer on the title game

Years of preparation will culminate shortly after 8 p.m. when the sports world centers on Tampa and the College Football Playoff national title game at Raymond James Stadium.

Haven't been following it? Here's a quick primer on Monday night's big game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson:

• Alabama has a shot at history, beyond a fifth national championship in eight seasons. With a victory, coach Nick Saban will tie coaching legend Bear Bryant's record of six national titles. 'Bama would become the first major college team to finish 15-0 and the third to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country. Florida State (1999) and USC (2004) are the other two.

• The coaches are polar opposites. Saban is known for an icy demeanor that can result in sideline outbursts. Clemson's Dabo Swinney is a former Tide receiver who kept his folksy, Birmingham charm. But Swinney knows how to coach, too. Only four active Division I-A coaches have won national championships, and Swinney's Tigers have beaten three of them in the past 13 months. The one exception? Saban.

• The teams know each other well. They met in last year's title game in Arizona's University of Phoenix Stadium. That game was a classic — 'Bama won 45-40 in a thriller that featured 40 fourth-quarter points and a surprise onside kick. If tonight's matchup lives up to last year's, Tampa will be the backdrop of highlights that will be played for years to come.

• Clemson's quarterback is one of the most dynamic players in the country. Deshaun Watson was this year's Heisman Trophy runnerup and finished third in voting last year. He can run (586 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) and throw (4,173 yards, 38 touchdowns), so he fits the mold of quarterbacks who have beaten 'Bama in the past.

• Alabama's defense is historically good. It's not just that teams aren't scoring on 'Bama; the 11 points per game are the fewest against any team since the Tide's 2012 national championship team. It's that even its defense can score. 'Bama has 15 non-offensive touchdowns — twice as many as any other team. The Tide's defense and special teams have outscored opponents by themselves six times this season. Four defenders could be first-round picks in this spring's NFL draft, including superstar lineman Jonathan Allen and linebacker Reuben Foster.

• Clemson is teeming with Tampa Bay ties, especially at wide receiver. Before he became the Tigers' all-time leader in catches, Artavis Scott starred at East Lake High. Ray-Ray McCloud broke Hillsborough County's career rushing record at Sickles High, and Deon Cain played quarterback at Tampa Bay Tech; both have switched to receiver. A fourth player, Plant City's T.J. Chase, is redshirting, and Plant High alumnus Jake Fruhmorgen has been out for personal reasons.

• Monday night will have implications far beyond a winner or loser. Tampa will be on display for the country to see. Last year's game drew an average of almost 26 million viewers, according to ESPN; the year before averaged more than 33 million. A strong showing would help the area land more marquee events in the future — perhaps another championship game or a Super Bowl.

