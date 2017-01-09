College Football Playoff: Tampa Bay Tech's Deon Cain sparks Clemson

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Tech graduate Deon Cain came up with the longest play of the first half, taking a short screen pass and turning it into a 43-yard gain to set up Clemson's only touchdown of the half in Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game.

Cain, a sophomore receiver, took the screen on the right side and weaved back along a line of blockers to the left sideline to the Alabama 39. The play sparked the Tigers offense, which had totaled 72 yards on five possessions. Cain led the Tigers with 94 yards on five catches entering the fourth quarter.

East Lake's Artavis Scott caught two passes for 10 yards entering the fourth quarter, and that extended his streak to 38 games with at least one catch, a run that goes back to his freshman year. Scott also returned two kickoffs for 53 yards.

EVEN BIGGER: Raymond James Stadium has a regular capacity of 65,890 seats, but additional temporary seats were installed in both end zones to add about 6,000 seats for Monday's game. Final attendance was 74,512, most ever at Raymond James. Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 drew an announced 71,921 for the Giants and Ravens, and Super Bowl LXIII in 2009 drew 70,774 for the Steelers and Cardinals.

FAMILIAR FOES: Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier and former Tennessee QB Peyton Manning, newly selected among this year's class for the College Football Hall of Fame earlier Monday, took part in the pregame coin toss.

Spurrier, already in the Hall as a player, was voted in as a coach, becoming the fourth person to enter as both, along with Bobby Dodd, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Bowden Wyatt. His years at South Carolina didn't endear him to Clemson fans, so the former Tampa Bay Bandits coach heard his share of boos as he was introduced.

Manning was perhaps the most well-known of the other enshrinees. The class of 2017, which will be formally inducted in December: Notre Dame LB Bob Crable, San Diego State RB Marshall Faulk, Michigan State WR Kirk Gibson, USC QB Matt Leinart, Texas OT Bob McKay, Texas A&M LB Dat Nguyen, Georgia Southern RB Adrian Peterson, Boston College NG Mike Ruth, New Mexico DB Brian Urlacher, Clemson/Arkansas coach Danny Ford and Mount Union (Ohio) coach Larry Kehres.

MORE GATORS: More University of Florida fixtures were on the sideline before the game, with Heisman Trophy winning QB Tim Tebow on hand as part of ESPN's broadcast and current Gators coach Jim McElwain working as a guest analyst for ESPN. McElwain, whose Gators lost to Alabama 54-16 in the SEC Championship Game, was offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide's national titles in 2009 and 2011.

THIS AND THAT: Home-field advantage was a close call, with Clemson 466 miles from Tampa as the crow flies and Alabama a bit farther at 468. … With a win, Alabama would become college football's first 15-win team since the unforgettable 1897 University of Pennsylvania team, which not only won 15 but had 12 shutouts. It shut out Dartmouth and Penn State on the same day that season. … Alabama and Clemson entered with nearly identical pass defenses. Crimson Tide opponents completed 237 of 450 passes this season, while Tigers opponents went 238-for-451. Alabama came in with 50 sacks on the season, Clemson 49.

