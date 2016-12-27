College Football Playoff: Urban Meyer puts Big Ten back on the map

Urban Meyer needed only one season at Ohio State to upset the rest of the Big Ten.

It wasn't just his undefeated record. Some of the comments he made about his new conference's mediocre recruiting angered fans (and rivals) in the Midwest.

"We do … as a conference need to keep pushing that envelope to be better," Meyer told a Columbus, Ohio, radio station in February 2013.

Meyer began pushing harder in recruiting, which is why his Buckeyes won the 2014 national championship and will play for another in Tampa if they beat Clemson in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.

The rest of the Big Ten followed, which is why it amassed enough talent to surpass the SEC this season as the best conference in college football.

"That's why the conference is better," said Gerry DiNardo, a former head coach at Indiana, LSU and Vanderbilt. "Look at their signing lists."

DiNardo gives much of that credit to Meyer.

His six seasons and two national titles at Florida coincided with the SEC's peak. What Meyer experienced in Gainesville showed him the kind of talent necessary to become, and remain, a powerhouse.

"So when he went to Columbus," ESPN analyst Todd Blackledge said, "he knew if we want to compete for championships beyond the Big Ten, this is what we have to look like."

When Meyer took over the Buckeyes in November 2011, he built his program accordingly, focusing some of the school's enormous resources on recruiting.

DiNardo raved about the size and creativity of Ohio State's behind-the-scenes support staff. Whether the Buckeyes were using specialized videos or an army of interns to stuff envelopes, they exploited the unregulated parts of recruiting.

It worked.

Meyer quickly landed blue-chippers like quarterback J.T. Barrett, running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive ends Joey Bosa and Noah Spence. His first two signing classes were ranked in the top five nationally.

"When he can be rated in the top 10 in recruiting, why can't I, if I'm another school?" said DiNardo, now a Big Ten Network analyst. "What's he doing that I'm not doing?"

The rest of the league heard Meyer's message, saw the results and began to catch up.

In 2011, the Big Ten had only two recruiting classes in the top 25 and signed 44 prospects who were four- or five-star talents. This February, the Big Ten had five top-25 classes and 63 blue-chip recruits.

Recent coaching hires have emphasized it, too, either with well-known recruiters (Penn State's James Franklin) or splashy names (Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Illinois' Lovie Smith).

ESPN analyst Danny Kanell said Meyer's arrival helped make the league more attractive to big-name coaches like Harbaugh and Smith. The success that has followed has forced the Big Ten's heavyweights to spend their influx of TV money on salaries or support staff. A conference that had only three coaches among the 14 highest paid nationally when Meyer arrived has five now — as many as Meyer's old SEC — according to USA Today.

"Not only does it affect those schools," Kanell said, "but everybody else has to step up their game."

The push has paid off across the Big Ten. A conference that had stagnated and put only one team in the top 10 in the season before Meyer's arrival has four in this year's top eight.

Rival programs haven't always been happy with Meyer's methods or message, but they aren't complaining about the league-wide revival he has helped lead.

"He ruffled some feathers in the league because of how aggressive he was in recruiting," said Blackledge, a former Penn State quarterback. "But from where he came from, that was a normal day's business."

So, too, is the end result: Meyer's league atop the college football world.

