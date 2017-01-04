Jones: Why Alabama-Clemson 2.0 is just what we need

There was a kids television show in the late 1990s on Nickelodeon called Blue's Clues.

The show featured a young man named Steve and his animated dog, Blue, and together they unlocked puzzles.

What made Blue's Clues so interesting (aside from the catchy tunes and clever writing) was Nickelodeon would run the same episode five days in a row. The belief was that children learned through repetition. Television ratings backed those findings.

So, why are we talking about Steve and Blue in the sports section?

Because college football is giving us a repeat Monday night when Alabama and Clemson meet for the second consecutive year in the national championship game.

As we will find out, adults like repeats, too.

Alabama versus Clemson 2.0 is just what college football needs:

A defending champ and an opponent that knows how to beat it.

How do we know that?

Because Clemson nearly beat the Crimson Tide a year ago. Clemson had a 24-21 lead after three quarters, and the Tide needed to score 24 fourth-points to hold off the Tigers in a thrilling 45-40 victory.

Yes, the teams are a bit different this year. No, just because the game was close last year doesn't guarantee it will be this year.

But if we're going to have a good game, Alabama versus Clemson II seems like the perfect matchup.

If there's a team that won't be intimidated by Alabama and its 26-game winning streak and its domination of college football for the past eight years, it's Clemson.

For Clemson, there is no mystique about Alabama. Nothing to be scared of. No fear of the unknown.

The Tigers came close to winning last year and appear to be even better this season.

"I think we're just better across the board offensively,'' coach Dabo Swinney said. "I think we're better up front. And then (quarterback) Deshaun Watson is a better player right now than he was last year.''

Yet, there are enough similarities to draw strong comparisons between this year's game and last year's.

"We're the same coaching staff; they're the same coaching staff,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "I don't think anything is significantly changed philosophically. I think some of the key players on both teams are still out there competing, especially for Clemson with their quarterback.''

Best of all, this feels like the two best teams in the country are playing.

Certainly, Alabama is the clear-cut No. 1, the only undefeated team in the country.

Clemson, at 13-1, is a fine representative for the other spot.

It took a little luck. Remember how Clemson survived N.C. State only because of a missed extra point? And it had close calls against Louisville and FSU.

But though there were questions about whether the other semifinalists — Ohio State and Washington — deserved a spot in the playoff, there were no questions about Clemson's validity. And if we were going by the old BCS system, the two finalists clearly would have been Alabama and Clemson.

What also makes this rematch more compelling is that if feels as if Clemson is the one team out there that can hang with Alabama, and maybe even beat the Tide.

The Tigers have a dynamic offense. They play superb defense, as we witnessed in last week's shutout against Ohio State. And they have Watson, an explosive player who can tilt games all by himself.

Though many factors go into an upset — turnovers, special teams, penalties — nothing can alter a game like an x factor, a player who can do things on the field that you can't game-plan against, that you can't defend, that you can't anticipate.

Watson is such a player.

Normally, repeats can give us the same been-there, done-that feeling.

But not when it comes to Alabama versus Clemson.

Oh, and Blue's Clues.