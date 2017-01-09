College Football Playoff: Why another Alabama title would be great for the sport

TAMPA — Tonight at Raymond James Stadium, the Alabama Crimson Tide will face two opponents, each as formidable as the other.

The Tide will take on Clemson. And history.

A victory tonight would mean Alabama is starting to run up the score. It would be a fifth national championship in eight seasons, an almost unfathomable accomplishment in the modern world of college football.

It would be a good day for Alabama.

And with all due respect to those who are painting Tiger paws on their faces this morning, it would be a great day for college football.

Dynasties are good for sports, and Alabama would cement itself among the greatest dynasties in sports.

"I've never seen anything like it," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Quite a statement, considering Swinney grew up following a coach named Bear who wore a houndstooth hat.

"What Coach Saban has done," Swinney said, "the amount of championships in the span of time with scholarships, it's just incredible. I really have no words."

What Alabama is doing is rare. It's special, and special is always good for sports, whether it comes in the form of a Mike Tyson hook or a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sky hook.

Though sports leagues strive for parity, interest always seems greater when there is an undisputed champion to play the role of villain, the guy in the black hat, the monster that can't be defeated.

You can't appreciate David without Goliath.

The Miracle on Ice wasn't a miracle just because the Americans won once, but because the Russians never lost.

Whether it's the Yankees or Celtics or Canadiens, dynasties are good for sports. Even UConn women's basketball, which one could argue is too good, is a key reason why that sport has grown in popularity and carved out a healthy niche in the sports conscience.

Dynasties are a good thing. Just think back to UCLA men's basketball under John Wooden.

"Was that good for college basketball?" SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "I think history says it was."

UCLA's run of 10 NCAA championships from 1964 to 1975 helped college basketball keep a flag planted on the busy sports landscape. Two of the greatest moments during that run, however, were UCLA losses — to Houston in the Astrodome in 1968 and to Notre Dame, snapping the Bruins' 88-game undefeated streak in 1974.

But those games had meaning only because of UCLA's dominance the rest of the time.

"(UCLA) may be one of the better points of view to apply to this circumstance," Sankey said. "I've never heard the phrase that a sinking ship lifts all boats. Ironically, the nautical phrase is a rising tide lifts all boats. I know in our conference, there are 13 coaching staffs evaluating how they would win our championship next year and access the national championship.

"I think nationally the same thing is true. I think that makes people better."

Interest in college football has reached an all-time high over the past decade. Is it a coincidence that it has coincided with Alabama's dash to greatness?

What makes it all so impressive is Alabama places more emphasis on the dress rehearsal than the play.

Maybe that's why it needs to build more shelves to hold all its trophies.

"We don't ever talk about winning a national championship," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We don't ever talk about winning the SEC championship. We basically talk about, what do we need to do with every individual in our organization to help them be as good as they can be? That's how we start. And that's how we stay."

It's how Alabama has stayed for a decade, with no sign of slowing.

"Our pyramid of success is we've got to be a team, so everybody has got to respect and trust the principles and values of the organization, and everybody has got to have a positive attitude about what we're trying to accomplish as a group," Saban said. "And then everybody has got to be responsible for their own self-determination."

They appear determined to win another title. If so, it would be a good day for Alabama.

And a great day for college football.