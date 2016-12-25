College football's most dramatic turnaround story highlights St. Petersburg Bowl

Two Fridays ago, Miami (Ohio) senior wideout Rokeem Williams became the first of seven kids in his family to graduate from college.

With one turn of a tassel, Williams' brief stretch of homelessness and transition to foster care no longer represented alibis for failure but compelling chapters in an uplifting tale.

"At a young age my dad always instilled in me, 'Never give up,' " said Williams, a family studies major. " 'If you start something, always make sure you finish.' "

That rise from destitution to degree is the second gripping story Williams has helped author this autumn. The other will be completed today in the St. Petersburg Bowl at Tropicana Field against Mississippi State, when he and the Redhawks look to put a bow on one of the most impressive resurgences in college football history.

"Me and my housemates were joking around like, 'What if they did a 30 for 30 on us?' " fourth-year junior cornerback Heath Harding said.

Two weekends into October, Miami was 0-6 and headed for its sixth consecutive losing season. The Redhawks' top three quarterbacks were injured and out, forcing third-year coach Chuck Martin to start a freshman.

But redshirt sophomore Gus Ragland was cleared for action the Monday before Game 7, exactly six months after surgery to mend a torn ACL. Behind Ragland, the Redhawks edged Kent State 18-14. A 40-26 win against Bowling Green followed. Momentum gave way to mojo.

Thursday, the Redhawks arrived in the Tampa Bay area as the only team in NCAA history to win six in a row after an 0-6 start, Elias Sports said.

"My senior class, who was there before I got there, six weeks into their senior year they're 5-36 in their career. And there's no hope they're going to a bowl," said Martin, a former Notre Dame offensive coordinator, who had gone 74-7 with a pair of Division II national titles the prior decade at Grand Valley (Mich.) State.

"They won more games the last six weeks of their career than they won the entire rest of their career. I don't know if that's awesome or pathetic. … But it's pretty mind-boggling."

The expeditious recovery of Ragland — who hasn't thrown an interception in 149 attempts — was a key. One game before his return, 6-foot-4 sophomore Billy Bahl, who started the first five games, separated a shoulder in a 35-13 loss at Akron.

That forced Martin to insert 18-year-old Noah Wezensky, "who was redshirting and had no dreams of ever playing," Martin said.

The following Monday, Ragland was cleared, practiced the next three days, then passed for a pair of touchdowns against Kent State.

"Gus is a leader; he's a competitor," Williams said. "And him being able to run and throw the ball, just having the legs to extend plays, that definitely made a big change."

Other factors accompanied Ragland's return, namely the ability to close out games, not to mention resilience.

"I've been facing adversity my whole life," Williams said. "Football, that's only the half of it. I can go out there any day and bounce back and keep making plays. … That's nothing compared to what I've been through in my life."

A 27-20 loss to Cincinnati in late September represented a microcosm of the Redhawks' misery. Miami led 20-17 after three quarters, but it lost a fumble and was whistled for five penalties in the fourth. It is of three Redhawks losses by a touchdown or less.

"I made a comment when we were 0-6 that we're like a young golfer that hasn't won a major yet," Martin said. "Everybody knows he's going to win one, and everybody knows he's got the game to win one but … when we get into the fourth quarter, we shoot 80 and we forget what we did the first three days because the moment is (overwhelming).'"

The Redhawks again found themselves overwhelmed by the moment the evening of Nov. 22. On third and 8 with about a minute to play against Ball State, redshirt sophomore Alonzo Smith found daylight off right guard for a 50-yard run, allowing Miami to run out the clock in a 21-20 triumph.

Three years after an 0-12 season, the Redhawks veterans were basking in bowl eligibility.

"We weren't even talking about being in a bowl game before the six-game win streak," Harding said. "We were just trying to win a couple of games. And then to pull of six straight and to be playing in the St. Pete Bowl against Mississippi State … it's just amazing."

