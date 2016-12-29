Clear58° FULL FORECASTClear58° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Could we see a Kiffin father-son reunion at Florida Atlantic?

Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:18pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

ATLANTA — Lane Kiffin is the new head coach at Florida Atlantic. His dad and former Bucs defensive coordinator, Monte Kiffin, might soon need a job.

Related News/Archive

So, will the Kiffins have a family reunion at FAU?

Hold that thought.

For now, Lane is a little busy doing something else. He's the offensive coordinator for top-ranked Alabama, which plays Washington on Saturday in the college football semifinals at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Dad has a job, too. Monte, 76, is an assistant coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Lane was asked Thursday at Peach Bowl media day if he might have a job for dear ol' dad.

"He still has a job as of today," Lane said. "Who knows what's going to happen there?"

Who knows, indeed. Jags head coach Gus Bradley was fired Dec. 18. A new head coach next season likely would bring in his own staff, meaning Monte would be available to help out Lane at FAU.

Not only would Lane be helping his dad, he would be hiring a heck of a defensive coach.

Could we see a Kiffin father-son reunion at Florida Atlantic? 12/29/16 [Last modified: Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:36pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...