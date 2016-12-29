Could we see a Kiffin father-son reunion at Florida Atlantic?

ATLANTA — Lane Kiffin is the new head coach at Florida Atlantic. His dad and former Bucs defensive coordinator, Monte Kiffin, might soon need a job.

So, will the Kiffins have a family reunion at FAU?

Hold that thought.

For now, Lane is a little busy doing something else. He's the offensive coordinator for top-ranked Alabama, which plays Washington on Saturday in the college football semifinals at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Dad has a job, too. Monte, 76, is an assistant coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Lane was asked Thursday at Peach Bowl media day if he might have a job for dear ol' dad.

"He still has a job as of today," Lane said. "Who knows what's going to happen there?"

Who knows, indeed. Jags head coach Gus Bradley was fired Dec. 18. A new head coach next season likely would bring in his own staff, meaning Monte would be available to help out Lane at FAU.

Not only would Lane be helping his dad, he would be hiring a heck of a defensive coach.