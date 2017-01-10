Critiquing the ESPN telecasts for CFP national championship game

Alabama fans, part of the 74,512 on hand for the game, celebrate a Tide TD in the first half.

While 74,000-plus fans and hundreds of accredited media enjoyed the college football national championship game live at Raymond James Stadium, the rest of us were left to watch on ESPN, and sample its multilayered MegaCast, featuring 11 options in addition to the primary telecast.

From what we saw, they did pretty well in what several staffers called their Super Bowl.

Here are five thoughts:

• Both play-by-play man Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit got better as the game did, providing more inside information and analysis, specifically as the momentum, and the lead, kept changing in the final moments. Herbstreit's words, and on-screen diagramming, showed how and why things were happening. Early on, the two were relatively quick to identify how uncomfortable Clemson QB Deshaun Watson looked against the Alabama defense, speculating that an early big hit rattled him, but they never really provided a solid "why" the Tigers offense started so slowly. Halftime analyst Desmond Howard added some depth, pointing out Watson was "indecisive" on his running plays.

• Pylon-cam turned out to be the best of the production team's "toys,'' providing a jarring angle on Alabama RB Ben Scarbrough's first touchdown run, interesting shots of the downed Alabama punt at the 1-yard line and on Watson's sideline-hugging score and his fourth-quarter dash.

• Sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi had good information — maybe he should have after telling Alabama coach Nick Saban to "Go get 'em" pregame — but didn't get enough camera time to share.

• While the "Homers" and living-room style "Voices" supplemental telecasts were entertaining at times, there was legit, interesting analysis in the "Coaches Film Room," such as how the effectiveness of Alabama's offensive scheming was seen in the eyes of some confused Clemson defenders. The presentation needs some focus, though, such as a moderator. And the room needed some energy.

• With live coverage from RayJay starting at 7 a.m., ESPN had plenty of time to get all the obvious pre-angles covered: the rematch, Alabama as a sports dynasty, the impact of the Tide's changing of offensive coordinators on freshman QB Jalen Hurts, the coaching personalities. There was some repetition, and some overt theatrics, especially from reporter Marty Smith, but for the most part ESPN mixed things up enough to keep it interesting

A few more observations:

BEST NONPYLON SHOTs: Clemson WR Mike Williams taking a shot to the helmet from DB Tony Brown was clearly documented. Alabama LB Ryan Anderson stripping the ball loose from RB Wayne Gallman and recovering the fumble was covered from multiple angles.

BEST LINE: Halftime analyst David Pollack noting the concern was for Hurts but saying Watson "looked like the freshman when he came out."

BEST CALL: Herbstreit correctly predicting Watson's third-quarter pooch punt to pin Alabama deep, leading to a Tigers score.

BEST GUNS SHOW: Referee Mike Defee's "ginormous" biceps attracted plenty of attention, from the broadcast crew joking he was doing extra curls to even more comments on social media. There were some comparisons to NFL ref Ed Hochuli, who is similarly known for his guns.

BIGGEST MISS: Even with 90-plus cameras at the game, ESPN apparently was scrambling for video of Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne's critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that led to Clemson's penultimate score, needing several minutes before coming back with something of a long-view shot.

BEST COMMERCIAL: Former Red Sox star David Ortiz as a hard-hitting tennis instructor, for Turbotax.

THINGS THAT STOOD OUT: Among several interesting pregame pieces, Gene Wojciechowski's feature on Watson's mother, Deann, and her battle with tongue cancer. … Howard's royal blue, striped suit. … Former NBA great Bill Walton dressed as Uncle Sam in the "Voices" living room. … Rapper/actor/producer Ice Cube on one of the sets, conveniently promoting his new movie, Fist Fight. … The "Sounds of the Game" feature allowed nonfootball fans to enjoy the halftime shows by the school bands. … Saban looking ticked off and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney going ballistic over a call never get old. … Give Saban credit for a decent postgame interview. … Fowler said Saturday that they would keep some tidbits for late in the game, and he dropped a good one about Swinney showing him a cellphone photo of street signs showing Columbus Drive and I-4 in Tampa, and how he took that as a good omen since his team beat Columbus-based Ohio State to get to Tampa and were led by Watson, who wore No. 4.

UNFAMILIAR PLACES: ESPN made the area look good with picturesque shots of RayJay and chamber of commerce footage during the afternoon pregame shows. But the words proved to be a bit tricky. At one point ESPN showed the Sunshine Skyway and said the bridge would bring fans to the game from St. Petersburg; that would only be the case if they wanted to take the long way. At another they aired a nice shot of Raymond James Stadium and said Tampa had hosted two Super Bowls; it's two at RayJay but four total.

FAMILIAR FACES: Several on-air personalities on ESPN's coverage team had ties to the bay area: Sage Steele worked at WFTS-Ch. 28 from 1998-2001 and for Fox Sports Florida; Jay Crawford also worked at WFTS from 1998-2003; Sara Walsh grew up in the area, attending New Port Richey's Gulf High; and Laura (McKeeman) Rutledge worked two seasons on the Rays broadcasts and, living in St. Petersburg, ended up representing Florida in the 2012 Miss America contest.

Marc Topkin can be reached at mtopkin@tampabay.com. Follow @ TBTimes_Rays.