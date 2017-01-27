Early playing time for QB Cade Weldon at Miami? Perhaps

Jefferson quarterback Cade Weldon (11) looks down the field for a receiver during the game between Jefferson High School and Jesuit High School at Jesuit on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The game was tied 23-23 at the half.

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Here are some of the high school kids the Hurricanes have targeted that you should start paying attention to pronto.

QB Cade Weldon, Jefferson HS: He knows what he's getting into. His dad, former FSU star Casey Weldon, played for Miami coach Mark Richt when he was a Seminoles assistant. With Brad Kaaya headed to the NFL, Weldon (an early enrollee) will at least have a chance to compete for the starting job.

OT Navaughn Donaldson, Miami Central HS: The 335-pound heavyweight is a four-star prospect and the top-rated recruit in Miami's class. The fact that he plays a position in need of help is a welcome bonus.

DE D.J. Johnson, Luther Burbank (Calif.) HS: Miami's other top-100 recruit had 23 sacks in his first two high school seasons. He might find a way to crack a 'Canes defensive front that will be stout (again) next season.

WR Evidence Njoku, Wayne Hills (N.J.) HS: A familiar name; his older brother, David, was a Miami tight end and will be an early-round pick in this year's draft. The 6-foot-4 Evidence has the size to be a key contributor — and might need to, given the Hurricanes' holes at receiver.

CB Trajan Bandy, Miami Columbus HS: The four-star prospect flipped from Oklahoma to Miami in August and hasn't looked back. Don't be surprised if he sees playing time immediately.

Biggest needs

Offensive skill players: Two of the top three rushers are gone, along with two of the top three receiving threats. The 'Canes have some talented in-house options but need more to help break in a new starting quarterback.

Offensive line: Few quarterbacks in the country took as many hits over the past two seasons as Kaaya. Although most of the line will return, it needs more talent and depth if Miami finally hopes to win the Coastal Division.

Linebacker: Talent wasn't an issue last year; the freshman trio of Zach McCloud, Michael Pinckney and Shaquille Quarterman starred. But injuries and dismissals poked holes in the depth chart. Those holes must be plugged, one way or another.