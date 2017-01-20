East-West Shrine Game: Louisville offensive lineman owes career to Shriners

One of the key events in the week leading up to today's East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field was Sunday's visit to Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa, connecting players to the patients this game helps support.

For Louisville offensive lineman Tobijah Hughley, it meant something more because he might not have been able to play college football — let alone today's showcase game — were it not for the Shriners Hospital for Children in his hometown of Lexington, Ky.

Hughley, a former walk-on at Louisville who became a three-year starter for the Cardinals, suffered a dislocated hip playing football in middle school, and the injury required a surgery and rehabilitation at the Shriners hospital.

"We went into Shriners — just a huge, awesome facility, and the doctors there were great," Hughley said after a practice last week. "I was out of football for like 6-8 months, but I've been playing football ever since. It's a miraculous healing story, and it's a great testament to what Shriners does for kids all over the country. They said I'd walk again but it could be dangerous playing football. I did a lot of treatment as a child to try to get back to this game, and I'm glad it worked out."

Hughley, working with the West team, is one of two Louisville players in today's game. He actually could wind up going up against Cardinals nose guard DeAngelo Brown, who is playing for the East team. Organizers sometimes must put players outside their schools' natural geography to even out the depth between the squads.

"It's amazing," Hughley said. "There's a lot of great talent here and a lot of teams here from the NFL and CFL scouting, so it's been great to show them what I can do."

MOM ON HIS MIND: Former Jackson State LB Javancy Jones thinks of his mother all the time, but especially in those football moments where a minor injury might once have slowed him down.

"If I bump my toe or something, I can't sit here and complain about it," Jones said. "It helps me out. My mother's in the hospital, can't even move right now, but every time I go, she's still smiling. No matter what adversity I hit, on this football field or off, I have to keep a smile on my face."

When Jones was a senior in high school, his mother Kristine was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica, a rare autoimmune disorder that affects only about 4,000 people nationally and attacks the optic nerve and spinal cord. Kristine was initially given three months to live but has survived, despite losing her vision and becoming paralyzed from the neck down.

Jones chose Jackson State to stay close to home and his mother in Macon, Miss.

"She's still hanging in there, and I'm blessed to have that," he said. "We still talk, we play, we sing, we have fun."

Gator fan favorite: Nick Weiler made 193 kicks in three years as North Carolina's kicker, but he's known best for just one, a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tar Heels a wild 37-35 upset of Florida State in October, ending a 22-game home winning streak for the Seminoles.

"Florida State fans kind of shake their head at me and keep walking," said Weiler, back in Florida for today's game. "But other fans, I've had to sign a couple Florida State game pictures for Florida and Miami fans, so that's been nice."