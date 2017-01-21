East-West Shrine Game: Strawberry Crest's Karel Hamilton stands out

West running back Eli McGuire (1) celebrates his touchdown in the second half with wide receiver Karel Hamilton (4) during the 92nd East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Saturday, January 21, 2017. The West defeated the East 10-3. [Andres Leiva | Time]

ST. PETERSBURG — Karel Hamilton had to wait until after his college career was over for a homecoming, and the Strawberry Crest graduate celebrated a return to the Tampa Bay area, getting two long catches to help the West to victory in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field.

"It felt great coming back home and having a lot of people come out to support me," said Hamilton, who estimated he had more than 150 friends and family in attendance. "It was a great feeling having camaraderie with these boys — we were able to buy in and come together and be like one team. That's what gave us the edge this week."

Hamilton, who played collegiately at Samford and was named all-Southern Conference for three straight seasons, caught a 37-yard play on the first snap of the game, the longest play of the day, and added a wild 24-yard catch, diving over a defensive back to catch a low pass in opposing territory.

"All week, the quarterbacks were getting more confident in me as I made plays," he said. "Once the coach said that was the first play, I had a feeling they'd come my way. The quarterback had faith in me, and that gave me more confidence in myself."

BUSY GATORS: It came in a losing effort, but Florida DLs Bryan Cox and Joey Ivie had big games for the East. Cox had five tackles, one for a loss, and Ivie had three tackles, including a 7-yard sack to the 2-yard line.

"We're all chasing the same dream and we all came out and played hard," said Ivie, a Pasco grad who is training for the draft in Boca Raton.

THIS AND THAT: Air Force S Weston Steelhammer (West) was given the game's Pat Tillman Award, which goes to the player who best exemplifies "character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service." … Arizona WR Trey Griffey (West), the son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey, was targeted for a game-high seven passes but had just three catches for 34 yards. … Former Washington State QB Mark Rypien (1986) and South Carolina State DE Robert Porcher (1992) were inducted into the Shrine Game Hall of Fame. Rypien, who played for Washington in the NFL, was introduced during the game. … None of the game's six quarterbacks had any touchdowns or interceptions, but Illinois' Wes Lunt (West) had the best numbers, going 11-for-14 for 101 yards. … WR Kermit Whitfield (East), the lone FSU graduate in the game, had three catches for 31 yards and two punt returns for 11 yards, unable to show off his game-changing speed.