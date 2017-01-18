East-West Shrine Game: This Griffey hopes to make his mark in football

ST. PETERSBURG — It is not lost on Trey Griffey that his college football career at Arizona will be bookended by two showcase games — the 2012 Under Armour All-America Game, catching passes from Jameis Winston, and Saturday's East-West Shrine Game — in a baseball stadium.

And as the receiver prepares for a return to Tropicana Field two days after his 23rd birthday, George Kenneth Griffey III appreciates that just as his father, Ken Jr., found immense stardom from following his father's footsteps in baseball, he has had the freedom to carve his own path in football.

"I've loved it. I've had a lot of success in football," said Griffey after an afternoon practice at St. Petersburg High School, wearing a navy No. 5 jersey while sporting his Arizona helmet. "I just have more of a love for football than I do for baseball. (His father) has always been supportive of my decisions, knows I'm going to make the best decisions for me. Like any father would do, he supports me in everything."

Griffey, who shares his father's 6-foot-3 frame but weighs about 20 pounds more at 216, finished his four years with Arizona with 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns, including a 95-yard touchdown against rival Arizona State in 2015. Born and raised in Orlando, he's close enough for his family to be on hand for Saturday's game. He is thankful that his father has made sure to be at his games, even across the country at Arizona, where sister Taryn is a sophomore guard on the basketball team.

"He was at every game for all the years," Griffey said. "Even when I was redshirting, he showed up at every game. My mom came, everybody came."

Trey Griffey hasn't played baseball since before high school, but his name carries enough weight that the Mariners drafted him in the 24th round — his father's number with his old team — last summer, more as a tribute to the family as anything else. His brother Tevin is a 14-year-old freshman in Orlando, still unsure what sport he'll stick with in the future.

"Football, basketball, baseball, everything," he said.

Speed first: At 5 feet 8 and 178 pounds, Kermit Whitfield is the smallest of 100-plus Shrine Game prospects, but he sees hope all over the NFL in similarly sized players who have used their speed to find success.

“Tavon Austin's doing good. Tyreek Hill, AB (Antonio Brown), people like that," he said. "Taylor Gabriel, Brandin Cooks, little guys like that."

Whitfield made a name for himself as a freshman at Florida State in 2013, taking a kickoff return 100 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 4:31 to play in FSU's national championship win over Auburn. He also had a 97-yard kickoff return that year against Clemson, showing off track-star speed that had him timed as fast at 10.15 seconds in the 100 meters.

Whitfield had returns of 50-plus yards in each of the past two seasons at FSU. But after an impressive junior year — 57 catches for 798 yards and six touchdowns — his numbers dropped off as a senior receiver, 34 receptions for 395 yards and one touchdown.

Bucs pipeline: Will the Bucs sign a player from this year's Shrine roster? They have a streak going: The current Bucs roster (including impending free agents) has at least one player from every Shrine Game since 2010, with nine players from the seven games. Alterraun Verner (2010), Cecil Shorts (2011), Bryan Anger (2012), Keith Tandy (2012), Bradley McDougald (2013), Bernard Reedy (2014), Ryan Russell (2015), Kivon Cartwright (2016) and John Lunsford (2016).