ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit breaks down Clemson-Ohio State

A chat with ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit an advance of Saturday's Clemson-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl:

What should we be watching for in this one?

"It's the game within the game, to watch how Ohio State defends Mike Williams, how it defends Deshaun (Watson), because he's going to run. In these kind of games, when there's this much hype, this much at stake, he's going to run it 20, 25 times. So, defensively, Ohio State has to account for a running quarterback.

"You've got to get numbers up in the box, and now you're going to leave yourself one-on-one of the perimeter with Mike Williams. Artavis Scott, Hunter Renfrow, that entire group of receivers. How Ohio State handles that matchup in the box against quarterback run will go a long way in really determining whether Ohio State defends well or doesn't.

"I want to see if J.T. Barrett can make plays consistently for four quarters without going in the passing game to Curtis Samuel. Until they do that, I'm going to put pressure on the running game and pressure on Curtis Samuel."

Is all this and the other semifinal all about nothing? Can Alabama really be beaten?

"Oh, I think people have built Alabama up to this team that nobody can compete with. I just don't agree with that. I think Alabama is a great team. I think Alabama has had great teams in the past. The team they had in 2009 that won the first championship was legendary to me. And what they had in 2001 and 2012. It's like the Patriots. But it doesn't mean you can't compete with them. I think the winner of this game can compete with them."