Ex-Armwood standout helps USC rally past Penn State in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Matt Boermeester kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, set up by an interception by former Armwood standout Leon McQuay, and No. 9 Southern California rallied from 14 down in the fourth quarter for a 52-49 victory over No. 5 Penn State on Monday night in the highest-scoring Rose Bowl ever played.

Freshman Sam Darnold passed for 453 yards and a Rose-record five touchdowns as the Trojans (10-3) won their ninth straight in front of 95,128.

Deontay Burnett caught a tying 27-yard touchdown pass from Darnold with 1:20 to play, capping an 80-yard drive in 38 seconds with no timeouts.

McQuay then intercepted a long pass by Penn State's Trace McSorley and returned it 32 yards with 27 seconds left to set up Boermeester, who missed two earlier field goals.

"It's beautiful," McQuay said. "This is a special group of guys. Oh man, this is the time to step up. This is the time to make plays."

McSorley passed for 254 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin for the Nittany Lions (11-3), who had won nine straight.

Trailing 27-21 at halftime, Penn State scored three touchdowns on its first three snaps of the second half: a 72-yard run by Saquon Barkley (who had 194 yards), a bobbled 79-yard catch by Godwin and a 3-yard touchdown run by McSorley after an interception return.

The combined Rose Bowl scoring record was set in the third quarter, surpassing Oregon's 45-38 victory over Wisconsin in 2012.

Kaaya leaving UM; bay area QBs in mix

CORAL GABLES — Brad Kaaya, who rewrote the Miami record book in three years, said he is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Kaaya is the school's career leader with 9,968 yards passing, 720 completions and 1,188 attempts. Ken Dorsey was the last Miami quarterback to get drafted, as a seventh-rounder in 2003. The last UM quarterback taken before the seventh round was Craig Erickson, a Bucs fourth-round pick in 1992.

"I have zero worries that The U will indeed be back," Kaaya said. "Miami will forever hold a special place in my heart."

The competition to replace him is wide open. Redshirt sophomore Malik Rosier, Kaaya's backup, is expected back. So are redshirt sophomore Vincent Testaverde (a former Tampa Jesuit standout and the son of 1986 UM Heisman winner Vinny Testaverde), redshirt freshman Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Evan Shirreffs, none of whom have played a down for UM.

The Hurricanes also have a verbal commitment from Tampa Jefferson's Cade Weldon.

COTTON BOWL: Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli made a leaping 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and the No. 8 Badgers (11-3) won 24-16 in Arlington, Texas to deny No. 12 Western Michigan (13-1) an undefeated season.

Ohio State: All-America safety Malik Hooker, a redshirt sophomore, is entering the NFL draft.

Virginia Tech: Quarterback Jerod Evans and receiver Isaiah Ford are giving up their final seasons of eligibility to enter the draft.

WASHINGTON: Receiver John Ross will reportedly forgo his senior season to enter the draft.

Basketball: FSU women fall at home

TALLAHASSEE — Ashley Wilson scored 19 as North Carolina State beat No. 6 Florida State 70-61, snapping the Seminoles' 12-game winning streak. The Seminoles (13-2, 1-1 ACC) led 49-46 going into the fourth.

NO. 7 ND 55, GA. TECH 38: Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half for the visiting Irish (13-2, 1-1 ACC).

NO. 13 duke 58, no. 8 l'ville: Lexie Brown scored 17 as the host Blue Devils (13-1, 1-0 ACC) turned 19 turnovers by the Cardinals (13-3, 1-1) into 18 points.

NO. 14 miami 82, pitt 50: Laura Cornelius scored a career-best 24 for the visiting Hurricanes (12-2, 1-1 ACC), shooting 8-for-8.

MEN: South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell, the team's top scorer and rebounder, was reinstated with no explanation on why he was suspended for the past six games for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy. … Virginia, which lost to FSU after beating Louisville, moved from 12th to No. 11 and was followed by FSU in Monday's AP poll. Virginia Tech moved in at 21, its first ranking since the first week of the 2010-11 season.