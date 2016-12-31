Ex-East Lake star Artavis Scott becomes Clemson's receptions leader in Fiesta Bowl

Artavis Scott, a former East Lake standout, become Clemson’s all-time leading receiver with a 7-yarder in the second quarter.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — He blends inconspicuously into the constellation of sleek stars on Clemson's flank.

In terms of the NFL, Artavis Scott isn't the most coveted. As off-field news goes, the East Lake High alumnus isn't the most controversial. Put a microphone in front of him, and he's not the most affable.

But crack open Clemson's record book, and Scott's status is unquestioned.

He's the most accomplished.

With a 7-yard catch of a Deshaun Watson swing pass in the second quarter of Saturday night's Fiesta Bowl, Scott became the Tigers' career receptions leader with 241. He entered the night tied for the record with Sammy Watkins. Both players achieved their totals in three seasons.

"Artavis is probably one of the most underrated players that I've ever coached," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said last week. "For some reason, he just doesn't get a lot of headlines. Doesn't say a whole lot, but man, he plays loud."

His consistency especially resonates. With two catches in the first half, Scott extended his streak of multi-reception games to 22. He now has caught at least one pass in 37 consecutive games, eclipsing the school record he shared with two others.

"I don't know why he doesn't get more publicity," Swinney said. "But he's going to be an excellent pro."

Probably sooner rather than later.

Scott, a junior who enrolled in January 2014 and graduated last week with a communications degree, is likely to make himself available for the 2017 NFL draft. Tigers receivers coach Jeff Scott (no relation) said his 22-year-old pupil's game has long since transcended screens and sweeps.

"I'm even more proud of him (for) what he's done off the field at the same time," Jeff Scott said. "I mean, graduating in three years, in six semesters, that's unbelievable."

