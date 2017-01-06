Ex-Gator Treon Harris appears headed to Tennessee State

Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris plans to resume his career at Tennessee State, with his enrollment expected Monday. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Harris started the final eight games of the 2015 season for UF after Will Grier was suspended for violating the NCAA's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Harris was suspended from the team for the third time in January 2016 for violating the university's code of conduct policy. UF planned to move him to receiver, but Harris left the program in July and during the season visited Tennessee State and hit it off.

He is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.

In his two years at Florida, Harris completed just over half his pass attempts for 2,695 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 570 yards and three touchdowns.