Ex-Tampa Catholic standout inspires FSU to rally around grieving family

MIAMI — Corey Martinez heard about Brad Deanda, the Tallahassee firefighter killed in an accident two weeks before Christmas, learned that he left behind a widow and two teenage sons, and was a big Florida State Seminoles fan.

"Dad, this is really bothering me," Corey told his father, Ron, while they sat on the back patio of their Tampa home when Corey was home for Christmas break.

Ron Martinez is a retired Tampa firefighter. So is Corey's uncle Randy, Ron's brother.

Corey, a former Tampa Catholic standout who plays center for the Seminoles, had already expressed his condolences to Deanda's widow, Sharla, on Facebook.

But he felt that wasn't enough.

After learning that Sharla and her sons would attend Friday's Orange Bowl, in which FSU edged Michigan 33-32, Corey decided he would let the family know it was very much on the minds and in the hearts of the team.

He got his teammates to sign an FSU helmet and presented it to Deanda's sons during Thursday's team dinner at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

"The family feels so blessed to have the team do that for them. It's humbling," said Gevin McDaniel, who is married to Deanda's sister, Kelly. "They're proud of their dad. He was a wonderful person and one of the biggest Seminole fans that I have ever known.

McDaniel swears that in a region filled with Seminoles fans, Deanda was the biggest, firing up those sitting near him at Doak Campbell Stadium.

"He'd yell, 'We got a job to do! Come on, everybody, make some noise!' His spirit was infectious," McDaniel said. "The best thing to do was watch a game with him."

Deanda, 46, had been hunting Dec. 11 in Jefferson County. It was almost 7 p.m., and he was changing his clothes next to his Chevy pickup on a county road when he was struck and killed by a passing motorist. He had planned to retire in 2017.

Days earlier Deanda had bought tickets to the Orange Bowl and splurged for rooms at the Diplomat, the Florida State team hotel. It was his Christmas present to his family.

"You got to live a little," he told his wife when she balked at the cost.

Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher, whose sons are friends with Deanda's sons, Bradley Jr., 18, and Brenden, 15, invited the family to Thursday's dinner. FSU also provided pregame field passes.

"This trip has been very difficult," McDaniel said Friday afternoon, "but they're moving on and staying strong in a positive way. The boys were lifted up by meeting (Corey Martinez), and it was a great thing for the team to reach out like that. We're very appreciative."

Martinez declined to be interviewed for this story. He told the FSU fan website warchant.com that he thought that presenting the boys with the signed helmet would bring the Deandas closer to the Seminoles family and maybe ease their suffering.

Ron Martinez said Corey is upset that he contacted the media. "This is something that really hit him, so that's why he went above and beyond," Ron said. "He really doesn't like a lot of attention."

McDaniel said Deanda was like that, too. "We're very impressed with Corey," McDaniel said. "He's selfless, and that's exactly how Brad was, selfless."

