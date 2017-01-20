Ex-USF coach Willie Taggart defends workouts at Oregon

Oregon football coach Willie Taggart on Friday defended the Jan. 13 workouts that led to three players being hospitalized, calling them "warmups" and not "military-style" drills as they've been characterized.
"People are convinced that we're (dumb) and don't care about our players," the former USF coach said. "We want our fan base to know that we do."
Taggart said the idea was to ease players out of winter break with workouts that didn't consist of running or weight lifting. He also defended strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde, who went to Oregon with him from USF and was suspended for a month without pay for his role in the workouts.
"It wasn't like (Oderinde) was out there just beating them down," Taggart said.
He said the hospitalized players — offensive lineman Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick, discharged Friday, and offensive lineman Doug Brenner, released Tuesday — were "tough guys and wanted to show the coaches. That's probably what was part of the problem."