Ex-USF coach Willie Taggart defends workouts at Oregon

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, new University of Oregon NCAA college football coach Willie Taggart takes questions during an introductory press conference in Eugene, Ore. The University of Oregon suspended football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde one month without pay after three players were hospitalized following a series of intense workouts last week. The school announced the decision in a statement Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2017, and detailed a review of the incident. It added that all future workouts have been modified and the strength and conditioning coach will now report to director of performance and sports science Andrew Murray instead of coach Willie Taggart, who apologized in the statement. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP, File) OREUG201

Oregon football coach Willie Taggart on Friday defended the Jan. 13 workouts that led to three players being hospitalized, calling them "warmups" and not "military-style" drills as they've been characterized.

"People are convinced that we're (dumb) and don't care about our players," the former USF coach said. "We want our fan base to know that we do."

Taggart said the idea was to ease players out of winter break with workouts that didn't consist of running or weight lifting. He also defended strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde, who went to Oregon with him from USF and was suspended for a month without pay for his role in the workouts.

"It wasn't like (Oderinde) was out there just beating them down," Taggart said.

He said the hospitalized players — offensive lineman Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick, discharged Friday, and offensive lineman Doug Brenner, released Tuesday — were "tough guys and wanted to show the coaches. That's probably what was part of the problem."