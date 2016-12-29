Fennelly: Ex-Texas coach Brown can relate to grind Saban, Meyer are living every day

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, speaks with Florida head coach Urban Meyer after posing with the SEC trophy during a news conference in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 4, 2009. [Associated Press]

The other day, former Texas coach and ESPN analyst Mack Brown was talking about a couple of national semifinalists: his friend, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, and Alabama coach Nick Saban.

"They have to keep winning. That's their makeup."

Good thing, too.

Brown, 65, spent 16 seasons at Texas. The Longhorns had nine consecutive seasons of double-digit wins. Led by Vince Young, Texas beat USC in the unforgettable 2005 BCS championship game. The Longhorns lost to Alabama in the 2009 title game, which began Saban's dynastic run in Tuscaloosa. Meyer has it going in Columbus at the moment, going 61-5 in five seasons with a national title.

As if these two have a choice.

"You can't back off," Brown said. "You can't."

He went on:

"When (Texas) Coach Royal quit coaching, he was 52 years old."

Meyer is 52.

"Coach Royal coached for 20 years at Texas. I asked him, 'Coach, why'd you quit?' He said that when losses become devastating and wins became a relief, he had no joy in his life, so he quit.

"If you're not careful, that's what happens. If Nick and Alabama don't win the next two games, it hasn't been a successful year. Same goes for Urban. That's the way we got at Texas. The year we lost the national championship to Alabama, we were 13-1 and disappointed.

"I've been very close to Urban for a long time. And I don't think there's ever a lot of joy other than your family. Because every time you win one game, you have to win another. It's an all-day, every-day grind.

"When I worked for Coach (Barry) Switzer at Oklahoma in 1984, he told me one day you'll have a job like this and you'll win all your games. But when you do, you're going to create a monster, and that monster is going to stay really, really hungry. You're going to be throwing (meat) in its mouth, but it'll be sending it out the back end faster than you can feed it. You can't keep it fed.

"There's a lot of truth to that. What Urban has done at two places and what Nick has done is they've created a monster, and Dabo (Swinney) is doing the same thing at Clemson. I do think Dabo is having more fun than those other guys, or at least that what it looks like.

"I'll give Urban and Nick credit for their stamina. Nick is my age. Thirty years of coaching and 16 years at Texas, I didn't realize how tired I was until I got away from it. You end up having no life other than the small life with your family outside of that building. Your assistant coaches and your players. That's your real life.

"I actually got to a grocery store now with (my wife) Sally. I go to a movie. You just didn't do it when you were coaching. You really have limited life outside of football, with recruiting, with cell phones, computers, social media. So if you're on vacation, you're on that phone all the time.

"I really like Urban. When it was too much, when Urban got out, he pushed himself at TV. But he had to get back in. And Urban will push himself when he's through. He'll push himself at golf. Or back in TV, or going fishing. If you go fishing with Urban, he's going to try to catch more. That's part of his build."

