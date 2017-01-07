Fennelly: Nick Saban's Alabama teams diverse, dominant and dynastic

The following incident really happened.

On Nov. 17, 2007, the University of Alabama football team, under first-year coach Nick Saban and on its way to a 7-6 season (five of the wins were later vacated by NCAA ruling) lost 21-14 in Tuscaloosa to the 4-6 Warhawks of Louisiana Monroe.

The Louisiana Monroe head coach was Charlie Weatherbie. Afterward, he met Saban on the field.

"It was a short, quick handshake," Weatherbie said. "He looked very pale. He said congratulations. It wasn't quite the same team as now. I think they were still hunting for their identity.

"Now they're hunting something else, I guess."

Greatness.

The greatest dynasty in college football history.

Alabama will be just that if the Crimson Tide beats Clemson again for a second straight national championship. It would make it five titles in eight seasons.

No. 1.

With every other dynasty chasing it.

"This one with Nick could be the one," said former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, no stranger to dynasties. "And the story is not finished. It's finished on Bear (Bryant). Finished on me, too, on a lot of us. But there's no telling what Nick and that team will do."

No telling.

Five titles in eight seasons would stand alone among dynasties since the Associated Press poll came to college football in 1936. Notre Dame won four in seven years in the 1940s. Miami won four in nine years, from 1983-91.

Okay, we admit it. We're discounting dynasties from the 19th and early 20th centuries, like Yale, which has been credited with as many as 27 national championships. And don't forget Princeton and Harvard. This would have been clear to anyone back then, especially if they'd purchased the Ivy League all-access telegraph package.

But this is the one.

Since 2008, nine seasons, Alabama is 112-12.

Since 2008, Alabama has played in only three games that didn't technically have national title implications.

Think about that.

"There's such a remarkable constant," said ESPN and SEC Network's Paul Finebaum, a longtime Alabama follower. "At some point in every season since 2008, Alabama has been No. 1 in the country. Where else can you find that?"

Constant.

Consistent.

Carnivorous.

"At this given time, this is unbelievable," said Florida coach Jim McElwain, who coached on Alabama national champions in the 2009 and 2011 seasons. "I know this: His process, the buy-in people have since he got there, they didn't even blink after Louisiana Monroe and (7-6) that first year."

Well, they blinked a little.

Then they made a dynasty.

What's it like inside one?

"You don't think you can lose," said Clendon Thomas, a star halfback on the Oklahoma dynasty of the 1950s and part of a still-record 47-game win streak. "That group of young men, you couldn't convince them that they were beatable, and that included me. That's a dynasty."

"A dynasty doesn't have any parameters, except maybe it had better last a damn long time," said former Miami coach Howard Schnellenberger, whose upset win over Nebraska in the January 1984 Orange Bowl set the course for a Hurricanes dynasty. "And good coaches and players. Coaches don't win without good players. Players don't win without good coaches. That's what makes a dynasty."

Look no further than the recent string of Alabama top-ranked recruiting classes.

"It's like having the first 10 picks in the NFL draft every year," Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said with a grin. "But it's more than that."

"I think they get a lot of credit for their recruiting classes, but they don't get enough credit for how they develop those kids," said Tim Tebow, Florida Heisman winner and all-everything. Tebow and Urban Meyer had dynastic plans at Florida, bent on three national titles in four seasons when Saban and Alabama shut that down in the 2009 SEC title game.

"Everybody has flashy uniforms. Everybody has splashy TV deals," SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland said. "Coach Saban is just doing it better. It's not anything magical. He goes into five-star recruits' home and tells them if you want to compete with the best, play with the best, come to Alabama. I'm not going to give you anything, promise you anything. We're going to coach you like hell, get you ready for the NFL draft, ready for life."

It adds up to something we've never seen.

Alabama has won every imaginable way since 2008. The Crimson Tide has done it with defense, with the running game, with defense, with passing, with defense, with special teams, with defense.

Did we mention defense?

"I think this is the best team in the dynasty because this defense is so good," said former Texas coach Mack Brown, who lost to Saban and Alabama in the national championship game during the 2009 season.

This defense is different.

McFarland said that speaks to Saban.

"He's constantly changing. He went from a defense with big guys up front, and 250-pound linebackers, to linebackers who are 210, 215 and they can run. He's constantly evolving. That's one of the reasons he stays on top."

The amazing thing about this Alabama dynasty is how many times people have declared it over. It was over after the Kick Six loss to Auburn in 2013. It was over after the crushing semifinal loss to Ohio State in the 2014 playoffs.

But here is Alabama, still.

Remarkable.

Relentless.

Ravenous.

"I have a great appreciation for how they avoid complacency," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. "How every single year they come back. They're like robots. They don't let down. And it's not slowing down. Until (Saban) retires, this thing is right in the middle of their domination. It's not like this is the last year and it's going away."

Clendon Thomas, 81, was asked what would happen if his Oklahoma teams from 60 years ago ran into Alabama.

"We'd beat 'em," Thomas said.

Dynasties live forever.

Times staff writer Matt Baker contributed to this report. Contact Martin Fennelly at mfennelly@tampabay.com or (813) 731-8029. Follow @mjfennelly.