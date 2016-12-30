Fiesta Bowl: Forget payback, Clemson QB Deshaun Watson pays it forward

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — He took a three-step drop back in time, before college and high school and even puberty. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson recalled wearing a thick jacket on a raw November day in north Georgia.

He remembered a new three-bedroom, ranch-style house in a tidy neighborhood atop a modest hill. He recounted walking down the driveway toward a taller, vaguely familiar African-American male. He recalled getting closer, and finally making out the sturdy, solitary figure.

A football player — for the Atlanta Falcons, no less. More than that, a purveyor of hope. This was the very dude who had helped make it possible for Watson's family to flee the danger and bleak nature of government housing and move into this fully furnished dream on the hill.

"When I got up close to him, it was Warrick Dunn," Watson said Thursday at the Fiesta Bowl media day. "It was just an exciting moment for my family, just smiling and being able to walk in that house and call it ours."

Sprint ahead a decade, and Watson — along with Clemson teammates and coaches — are spending their only bye week of the 2016 season hauling earth and hammering nails on another property, for another needy family. These days, at 6-foot-2, Watson towers over Dunn, with whom he remains in periodic contact.

But he never outgrew his gratitude.

"Any time you do something for someone else, you would hope that when they get to a place where they can help someone else, I think that's what you look for," said Dunn, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Buccaneers who remains one of the most charitable — and beloved — athletes in bay area history.

"It just takes a helping hand to get one person started, and I think it's a trickle-down effect with Deshaun."

The prevailing Clemson story line during the 2016 College Football Playoff is the Tigers' quest to topple Ohio State in Saturday night's Fiesta Bowl, and possibly get another crack at unbeaten Alabama, which defeated the Tigers 45-40 in last season's national title game.

But amid the narrative of payback, there's pay it forward.

A dozen years ago, Watson, his single mom Deann and three siblings were residing in government-run apartments in Gainesville, Ga. The primary landscaping was clotheslines. Crime sprouted like weeds through the sidewalk cracks.

"A lot of our friends and family were in gangs," Western Carolina free safety Fred Payne, Watson's friend and neighbor at the complex, recently told ESPN. "They were actually teaching us not to be like that, but you had to do whatever you can to help the family pay the bills and put food on the table."

Watson was 9 when he returned from a trunk-or-treat function at a local church with a bag full of Halloween candy and a Habitat for Humanity pamphlet nestled inside. Deann read about the program's prerequisites — community-service hours, some classes, taking strides to solidify one's credit — and decided to go for it.

"Habitat wants to instill in families a belief that hard work brings good dividends," said Monroe Free, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greenville, S.C.

"So many people who are poor just simply don't believe that because it's not their experience. But with Habitat, our families have to do the sweat equity. They have to work on their own house, other families' houses. They have to do a lot of work, and it's hard work to become a Habitat homeowner."

Deann and her brood followed through. Watson's family moved into its new home — also in Gainesville — on Nov. 21, 2006. A branch of Dunn's charities, Homes for the Holidays, had teamed with Habitat for Humanity (as it does frequently) on the project, furnishing the house and stocking it with food.

Such legwork for the less fortunate had long since come to define Dunn, whose mother — a Baton Rouge, La., police officer — was killed in a robbery attempt in 1993, two days after Dunn turned 18.

"We've just been friends ever since," Watson said. "And it's been great to just have him in my life."

A communication studies major, Watson already has graduated — in less than three years. He has gone back to address the team at Gainesville High, his alma mater whom he led to a state title in 2012; and has obliged one fan after another at benefits for Habitat families.

"It was incredible," Free said of one such event at a Greenville church last summer. "He spent, I would say, probably three hours just taking pictures and signing autographs and talking with kids."

He has helped construct Habitat homes. Oh, and this: He has evolved into one of the greatest football players in Clemson history.

The Tigers are 30-3 when Watson — a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist — starts a game. His 11,318 career yards are third-most in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

"He happens to be an exceptional, extraordinary athletic talent. But he's a better human being," said Free, who roots for Clemson as long as they're not playing his beloved Tennessee Volunteers. "He worked hard, he's dedicated, he's committed, but he's also generous in spirit. He's just an outstanding young man."

Last October, during the Tigers' volunteer outing, work was halted as Watson was recognized on the spot for making the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. In 2015, he was presented Habitat for Humanity's inaugural Next Generation Award, recognizing a Habitat family member who goes on to great achievement.

Even greater achievement may be looming.

Watson needs two more victories, including the CFP national title game Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium, to lead Clemson to its first national championship in 35 years. Were any other quarterback guiding the Tigers, Dunn — who starred at FSU, mortal enemy to Clemson — may wince.

In this case, he might weep.

"You can attempt to help as many people as possible, and you just hope you touch one, two or three or four individuals throughout that process," Dunn said.

"And he's one of those shining lights for the charity that we can be thankful that we were a part of his life and we had a little bit — a speck — of influence on him in giving back. So we're thankful."

