Fiesta Bowl notebook: Dabo Swinney not a fan of more than four CFP teams

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney warns that any expansion in the playoffs could mean an end to conference title games.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Coach Dabo Swinney kicked off the Clemson portion of Fiesta Bowl media day with sound bites that some College Football Playoff proponents might deem politically incorrect.

He said he has no desire to see the current four-team format expand. In fact, "I thought the BCS got it right, to be honest with you," Swinney said Thursday.

"I think if (the playoff) goes bigger, we water it down, and now all of a sudden you've got these teams with three losses that get in because maybe their brand is strong and things like that. I think we have it right, I really do. I love bowl games. I love seeing some of these matchups."

It's likely the Tigers would have reached the championship game this season and 2015 under the old BCS format, which used a combination of polls and computer-selection methods to determine the nation's Nos. 1 and 2 teams.

Clemson was 13-0 and ACC champion at the end of the 2015 regular season, and it enters this season's CFP 12-1 with a second straight ACC crown. The Tigers finished first and second, respectively, in the final CFP rankings of 2015 and 2016.

This week, they're preparing for their 14th game. Expand the playoff to a 15th game, and Swinney said you've got the NFL.

"To play a 15-game season in college football is incredibly difficult when you're managing the school and the academics and so forth," Swinney said. "It really is, it's a challenge on these guys. So I think something would have to change. I think you would have to probably do away with the (conference) championship games. You probably have to go to one less game.

"But I don't think there's anything wrong with ending your season with a victory. … And if we just go to a total playoff, then there's only one team happy."

SCOTT ON THE CUSP: Former East Lake High standout Artavis Scott, who earned a communications degree at Clemson in less than three years, now appears poised for another graduation — into Tigers immortality.

Scott, who enrolled at Clemson in January 2014, enters the Fiesta Bowl tied with Sammy Watkins for the school's career receptions record (240). Though a junior in terms of eligibility, he could make himself available for spring's NFL draft.

Scott didn't address his future Thursday, but he participated with Clemson's other standout juniors — including roommate and QB Deshaun Watson — in senior day activities last month.

"I don't know why he doesn't get more publicity, but he's going to be an excellent pro," Swinney said. "I think his plan is to go pro. He has his degree. Somebody is going to get a dandy in him."

SWINNEY SCOLDING: Two days after proclaiming his defense has "played better quarterbacks" than Ohio State's J.T. Barrett, Clemson S Jadar Johnson got a bit of a public reprimand from Swinney.

"Not so smart," Swinney said. "He better play well (Saturday)."

Barrett suggested he wasn't fazed by Johnson's comments, but he reminded reporters of what happened in September when some Oklahoma players called the Buckeyes offense "basic." Ohio State won in Norman, 45-24.

"It's not like we're going to hang it up on the game-day bulletin board and this is what this guy said," Barrett said. "We're good, you know what I'm saying? We're good."

ODDS AND ENDS: Former Tampa Catholic DT Malik Barrow, an Ohio State freshman, joined the team in Arizona. Barrow, who had surgery on his left ACL after injuring it early during his senior season at IMG Academy, is taking a redshirt this season. … ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will call the Fiesta Bowl, said Watson is, "in my opinion, the best player in the country."

Times columnist Martin Fennelly contributed to this report. Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.