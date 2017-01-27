Five future USF Bulls to study up on now

Tampa Catholic's Bentlee Sanders (No. 20) breaks free for one of several long returns during Friday's 56-10 victory over Ridge in a spring classic game. Taken 5-20-16 by Scott Purks

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Here are some of the high school kids the Bulls have targeted that you should start paying attention to pronto.

CB Nick Roberts, Orange Park Oakleaf: A former Miami commitment, Roberts is the nation's 107th-ranked cornerback according to 247Sports. Expect him to vie for the starting vacancy once all-conference veteran Deatrick Nichols departs after this fall.

DT Kelvin Kegler, Madison County: Though he may need a year to beef up, Kegler (6-foot-2, 274 pounds) could flourish eventually. He was named MVP of the FACA All-Star Game (six tackles, two sacks, five QB pressures) in December.

WR Randall St. Felix, Miami Dr. Krop: Larry Blustein, the dean of Florida recruiting analysts, says St. Felix ultimately could play in the NFL. Also a talented safety, he was offered by the previous Bulls regime — almost on the spot — following his performance at a satellite camp.

CB Bentlee Sanders, Tampa Catholic: This guy merits five stars for fortitude alone. Sanders has overcome family tragedy and physical adversity (torn PCL as a sophomore) to blossom into one of the area's top cover corners.

S Mekhi LaPointe, Armwood: A torn meniscus sidelined LaPointe for part of his senior year, but he led the state with 10 interceptions in 2015. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he should blend in nicely with the other rangy safeties on USF's roster.

Biggest needs

Linebacker: So far, USF has received no commitments for a position that arguably was its most exposed in 2016. Weakside veteran Nigel Harris has departed, MLB Auggie Sanchez is entering his senior year, and two promising youngsters (Cecil Cherry, Nick Holman) transferred. The redshirts can't come off Andre Polk Jr. and Mi'Cario Stanley soon enough.

Defensive interior: Daniel Awoleke has graduated, and Bruce Hector and Deadrin Senat are entering their senior seasons. The Bulls' chance of landing Houston five-star prospect Marvin Wilson isn't great, but it's not a pipe dream either. Kegler (see above) could be a good one.

Offensive line: Can anyone ever have enough depth at this spot? The Bulls lose only two starters from last season's front five, but projected cornerstone Reilly Gibbons (injuries) has retired, and RT Billy Atterbury is coming off a broken leg. Though touted juco transfer Glen Bethel appears on track to finally play in 2017, the O-line remains an area in perpetual need of reinforcements.