Florida promotes Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator

Randy Shannon, a former Miami head coach, was the interim defensive coordinator for the Gators in the Outback Bowl. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Four days after his defense dominated Iowa in the Outback Bowl, Randy Shannon has been named Florida's full-time defensive coordinator.

Friday's announcement was not a surprise. Coach Jim McElwain said weeks ago that Shannon was more than qualified for the job.

Shannon spent the last two years as the Gators' linebackers coach and associate head coach. He won a national championship as Miami's defensive coordinator and later became the Hurricanes' head coach.

"Coach Shannon has been a big part of our success over the last two years," McElwain said in a statement. "It's been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches."

Shannon, 50, will replace Geoff Collins, who left last month to become Temple's coach. Shannon served as UF's interim coordinator in the Outback Bowl and held the Hawkeyes to 226 yards (and 7-of-24 passing) in a 30-3 win at Raymond James Stadium.

"I appreciate the opportunity Coach Mac has given me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida," Shannon said. "We will continue to work together as we have the past two years to put together a plan so our players are in a position to be successful in football and in life."