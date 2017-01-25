Scattered Clouds70° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds70° FULL FORECAST
Florida State: Why isn't Jimbo Fisher complaining about the ACC schedule, too?

  • Times Staff

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:59am

Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher during the Camping World Kickoff against the Mississippi Rebels on Monday September 5, 2016 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Final Score FSU 45, Ole Miss 34.

MONICA HERNDON | Times

Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher during the Camping World Kickoff against the Mississippi Rebels on Monday September 5, 2016 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Final Score FSU 45, Ole Miss 34.

Paul Johnson thinks the ACC is out to "screw" Georgia Tech.

"The conference tries to screw us every way they can," Georgia Tech's football coach told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday when the 2017 ACC schedule was released.

Three of Georgia Tech's ACC opponents have open dates the week before they play the Yellow Jackets.

"It happens ever year. It has to be intentional," Johnson said. "There's no other explanation for it."

However, three of Duke's ACC opponents have open dates the week before playing the Blue Devils.

And if Johnson has a complaint, doesn't Florida State's Jimbo Fisher? As the AJC's Ken Sugiura points out, 10 of Tech's ACC foes have had open dates the previous week a since 2013 — tied with Florida State for the most in the league.

