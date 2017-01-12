Florida State WR Rudolph leaving early for NFL draft

TALLAHASSEE — Travis Rudolph, who led Florida State in receiving the past two seasons, will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Rudolph had 56 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He had a touchdown in four straight games at just one point late in the year, joining Kelvin Benjamin and Rashad Greene as the only FSU receivers in the past 10 seasons to do that.

Rudolph had 153 career receptions to rank seventh in school history and 2,311 yards to finish eighth. He made news in late August when a photo of him eating lunch with an autistic student during a trip to a middle school went viral on social media.

The West Palm Beach native joins running back Dalvin Cook and tackle Rod Johnson as FSU players to announce they are leaving early.

AWARDS: Clemson's Deshaun Watson was named the first repeat winner of the Manning Award, presented by the Sugar Bowl to the nation's top college quarterback after the postseason. Watson is coming off his second consecutive 400-yard passing performance in a national title game, leading Clemson to a 35-31 win Monday over Alabama at Raymond James Stadium. He also rushed for a touchdown.

YOUNG SENTENCE: Former Texas quarterback Vince Young pleaded no contest in Travis County (Texas) court and was sentenced to 18 months probation for his 2016 DWI arrest, court records show. Young, 33, resolved the case three days after he missed a Monday court appearance because his attorney said his client was sick. Young was fined $300 and ordered by Judge Elisabeth Earle to complete 60 hours of community service. He is to attend a drunk driving class and install a device in his vehicle that won't start if it detects alcohol on his breath. After the arrest, Young, a 2006 first-round pick by the Titans who played six seasons in the NFL, was able to keep his job at Texas where he works in the development office and recruits students to the school.

Basketball

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 67, MIAMI 62: V.J. Beachem sank the go-ahead basket and made the clinching steal as the visiting Irish (15-2, 4-0 ACC) rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 2½ minutes to beat the Hurricanes (11-4, 1-2).

TEXES: Leading scorer Tevin Mack was indefinitely suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules, coach Shaka Smart said.

WOMEN: Shakayla Thomas scored four of her 24 during a key fourth-period run as host and No. 7 Florida State (16-2, 4-1 ACC) rallied to beat No. 9 Louisville (15-4, 3-2) 72-65. … Bianca Cuevas-Moore had a career-high 25 points and No. 2. South Carolina (14-1, 4-0 SEC), playing without injured All-American A'ja Wilson, held off visiting Georgia 66-63. … Arike Ogunbowale matched her career high with five 3s and finished with 19 points to help No. 6 Notre Dame (16-2, 4-1 ACC) rout visiting Pittsburgh 86-54.