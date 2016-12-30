Jones: Gimme the Tide, 42-20, in the Peach Bowl

Washington head coach Chris Petersen and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban take questions during the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl coaches press conference on Friday December 30, 2016 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta. The Peach Bowl is Saturday December 31, at 3pm between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies.

ATLANTA — When you think about Washington's task, trying to knock off mighty Alabama in Saturday's national semifinal, you can't help but think the Huskies have no chance.

Yet the more time you spend around Washington coach Chris Petersen and his players, the more you realize that they are not at all afraid to dive into the deep end of the college football pool.

Maybe they are trying to convince themselves. Maybe they are naïve. Maybe they really are confident. But you get no impression that they are apprehensive or anxious going into Saturday's game.

"I think at this point, there's not a ton of talking," Petersen said. "We've talked to these guys for a long time and now it's just that they know the plan and go to go play."

Washington really does think it has a chance.

Then again, as Mike Tyson used to say, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. Everyone has a plan against Alabama until the Tide gets rolling.

As much as there is to like about Washington — most notably, their 44.5-point per game offense — I just don't see a scenario where it will knock of Alabama. In Alabama, we're talking about one of the great teams in the history of college football.

The Tide can beat you with offense. They can beat you with defense. If there's a crack in Alabama's armor, no one has found it.

We've seen other giants go down. Vinny Testaverde's Miami was upset by Penn State in 1987. And, Petersen was at Boise State when he engineered one of the great upsets in college history when the Broncos out-tricked Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

But it's not going to happen here. Washington can puff its chest out all it wants, it will join the long list of Alabama opponents who thought they had a chance only to get kicked to the curb.

Final prediction: Alabama, 42-20