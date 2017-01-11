Tom Jones: Welcome, Dabo; now cool it a little

Dabo Swinney is one of us now.

The Clemson coach won his first national championship in the first college football national championship game ever held in Tampa.

That makes us friends.

So, Dabo, pull up a chair, good buddy. We'll get you a Cuban sandwich and a couple of Ybor City cigars to take back to South Carolina.

Now, lean in, ol' pal, because we have some friendly advice for you, now that we're tight and all.

Dial it back a notch or two!

I like Swinney. I really do. I don't know him well, but the times I've been around him, I've found him charismatic and decent and good.

He's a man of faith. He's seems to know the difference between right and wrong, and he acts accordingly. His program appears clean and honorable, and everybody who knows the guy agrees he's a fine man.

Heck of a football coach, too.

But, goodness gracious, can he please tone down the sanctimony?

Swinney needs to go back home this offseason, recruit his tail off, count all the blessings he wants. Then he needs to take some time for self-awareness and humility.

Here's what Swinney told ESPN reporter Sam Ponder after his Tigers beat Alabama on a touchdown pass with one second left Monday night. Here's what he said he told his players before the game.

"I told them that the difference in the game was gonna be love,'' Swinney said. "That has been my word all year. Love. And I said tonight we're gonna win it because we love each other. I told them at halftime that we're gonna win the game.''

Seriously?

Is Swinney suggesting that Clemson beat Alabama because Clemson players love each other more than Alabama's? Clemson won because its program is made up of more caring people than Alabama's?

What if Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson had stumbled and fallen before throwing the winning score? What if receiver Hunter Renfrow had dropped the winning catch? What if Alabama pulled off a miracle kick return with one second left to win after all?

What's love got to do with it?

Look, I appreciate Swinney being excited. He's on a stage, getting handed a trophy he has worked for all his life while standing in a puddle of confetti thrown in his team's honor. Maybe he wasn't thinking about his words or doesn't even remember what he said.

But, I don't think so.

This is kind of who Swinney is.

The 47-year-old too often comes off as someone who acts a little better than the rest of us. A little smarter. A better neighbor. A better citizen.

While there's nothing wrong with bragging about your team, Swinney doesn't realize that he manages to insult everyone else while doing so. Then he wonders why sometimes those outside of Clemson don't embrace him like he wants.

In the aftermath of Monday's victory, when not talking about how his players love each apparently just a little bit more than the players at Alabama and way more than the players at Ohio State, he also managed to still wear a chip on his shoulder.

He ripped into national radio host Colin Cowherd, who had said he didn't think Clemson was good enough to win. Dabo seemed to take delight in criticizing those who picked Alabama, even though it seemed that half the country picked Clemson to win.

"We wanted to play Alabama because now y'all got to change your stories,'' Swinney said. "You got to change the narrative. Y'all got to mix it up."

Quite the rant. Know what the question was when he went off on Cowherd and the naysayers? Someone asked what Watson meant to Clemson — a program, by the way, loaded with four- and five-star recruits, not a bunch of walk-ons no one wanted.

Speaking of Watson, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Louisville's Lamar Jackson, Swinney said, "As I said earlier, and I'll say it again, he didn't lose out on the Heisman, the Heisman lost out on him. They lost out on an opportunity to be attached to this guy forever.''

How do you think that makes Jackson feel?

Not only was Jackson a deserving winner, he, too, possesses the fine qualities that the Heisman is proud to be associated with.

All of this is not meant to tear down Dabo now that he has made it to the mountain top. And, to be clear, there are some real pieces of dirt running college football programs. Swinney is not one of them.

He's a good guy. Like we said, he's one of us now. There will always be a connection between Dabo and Tampa.

That's why we can say these things.

Now get out of here, Dabo, and make Tampa Bay proud from here on out.