Jones: Lane Kiffin's convincing personality transformation

ATLANTA — Where's Lane?

The entire Alabama football team — every starter, every backup, every assistant, even coach Nick Saban — was talking to the media inside the Georgia Dome. But there was an empty chair where Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin was supposed to be.

As always, Kiffin remains a mystery.

Good guy or snake? Tireless worker or entitled brat? Imaginative coach or the beneficiary of five-star talent?

Finally, Kiffin arrives, sits, smiles and asks how you're doing, and immediately you're disarmed. This only adds to the conundrum that is Kiffin.

Football fans know Kiffin's checkered history.

Son of former Bucs defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin. An NFL ball boy, eavesdropping on the coaching styles of Mike Ditka and Tom Landry. An NFL assistant at age 25. Unexpectedly handed an NFL head coaching job at 31. Fired barely a year later. A one-year stint at Tennessee, where he replaced Steve Spurrier as the Vols' most hated man. An uneasy four-year turn at Southern Cal.

Wunderkind to used car salesman in a flash, he seems like damaged goods.

So when he sits down, with that chapped resume, you can't help but look at him with a crooked eye. Then he speaks. Quietly. Humbly. Slumped back in his chair. Almost inaudible at times. Not a trace of arrogance.

You lean in to hear him and he draws you in. He engages. Looks you in the eye. Gives detailed answers. He helps a reporter struggling to set up his microphone.

Maybe Kiffin is changed. Or maybe he has been misunderstood all this time. Either way, maybe he's not so bad after all.

See, the narrative of Kiffin always has been that he was born first and goal on the 2-yard line and thought he had accomplished something. When you look at his career, it was more sizzle than steak, more hat than cattle. He kept getting chances that he seemingly didn't deserve, then didn't do much with those opportunities.

Until now.

His dazzling three-year stint as Alabama's offensive coordinator has the Tide on the verge of a second straight national title. This season, Kiffin has the 'Bama offense clicking with a true freshman quarterback. This run has repaired Kiffin's reputation and gotten him another job. As soon as Alabama's season is done, Kiffin is off to become head coach at Florida Atlantic. Actually, he's doing both jobs right now.

"An exciting time," Kiffin said.

Being hired by Florida Atlantic says a lot. There were several really good jobs open in the past month, including Texas, LSU, Oregon, Houston and USF. Yet Kiffin was never a serious candidate. FAU was the best job he could get, yet it showed Kiffin was willing to go back to a college football outpost to prove his worth as a head coach.

He also knows he's ready to be a head coach again after three seasons with Saban.

"I came here like I was a" graduate assistant, Kiffin said. "Notepad out like you had your first job, and you just try to learn from him, why he does everything."

Kiffin thought it critical to stay more than a year. For his reputation. For the experience.

"It has been almost perfect," he said.

And fun?

Kiffin smiles. Long pause.

"Uh," he said, "yeah."

He doesn't sound convincing.

"We don't use that word a lot," Kiffin said.

Surely Kiffin must have been replaying all the times Saban chewed him out on national television.

"Obviously, it has been a great experience," Kiffin said. "Winning is fun. So, yeah, it has been fun."

And despite what you might occasionally see on the sideline, Saban is a fan of Kiffin's even as Kiffin balances two jobs. Kiffin said he spends the bulk of his day working on Alabama's game plan but carves out a couple of hours to recruit and interview potential assistants.

"I think Lane has done a really good job for us," Saban said. "I have no problem with the way Lane has managed it … and the contribution he has made. I'm happy for him that he got an opportunity to be a head coach again."

Kiffin is only 41. But he seems wiser now. And charismatic, although there was never a question about that. If things work out at FAU, he likely will move on to another school. But only if he proves himself. Only if he earns the chance.

Interesting guy but still a mystery.

Wonder what the answer will be in five years when we ask, "Where's Lane?"

Contact Tom Jones at tjones@tampabay.com or (727) 893-8544. Follow @TomWJones.