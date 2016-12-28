Jones: Nick Saban's success didn't scare Urban Meyer into saying later, Gators

The 911 call came in at 4:30 in the morning on Dec. 6, 2009.

Shelley Meyer, wife of then-Florida football coach Urban Meyer, told the operator, "My husband's having chest pains. He's having chest pains. He just woke up in the middle of the night and said he's having chest pains."

There was a pause and then a chilling plea.

"Urban!" Shelley said. "Urban, talk to me."

Just a few hours earlier, Meyer's top-ranked Gators had been blown out 32-13 by Alabama and coach Nick Saban in the SEC Championship Game.

Meyer was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. It turns out that it was just a scare. Meyer did not have a heart attack in his Gainesville home that morning. But he did decide to walk away from the Gators for what he called health reasons.

The leave of absence didn't last even one game.

Meyer returned to the sideline for another year. The Gators started the 2010 season by winning their first four games and moving up to No. 9 in the country. Then came a 31-6 humiliation to Saban at Alabama. Florida would finish 8-5. Meyer quit the Gators again. This time for good.

That's when the urban legend and questions began:

Did Saban drive Meyer out of Florida? Out of the SEC? Out of college football?

We might never know the real answers to those questions, but Meyer has now set up shop at Ohio State and could be on a collision course to meet Saban for the national title right here in Tampa in what has become the fiercest coaching rivalry in college football.

But let's go back to what happened when Meyer walked away from Florida the first time.

"I was really shocked," said ESPN analyst and longtime SEC insider Paul Finebaum. "It just seemed so strange. … It just seemed utterly bizarre that he made that decision, and for the life of me, I could not come up with what was going on. It was just one of the most perplexing things I had ever seen."

Meyer had led the Gators to two national titles at that point and was 56-10 in five seasons at Florida after Alabama's win in the 2009 SEC title game.

"I just think he was somewhat of a wreck emotionally and it had built up," Finebaum said.

But was Meyer so eaten up by Alabama's sudden and overwhelming dominance over Florida that he just couldn't stand it anymore? Was he so consumed by the thought that Alabama might have passed UF for good on the SEC ladder that he just couldn't take it?

Did he walk away knowing he couldn't beat Saban anymore?

"I think there's a modicum of truth in that, but ultimately I don't think Saban ran him out," Finebaum said. "I think he needed a break. And fortunately for him, he allowed himself to get talked into coming back."

"In retrospect, he should have never come back (for 2010)."

But it appears Meyer made the right call to leave the Gators after the 2010 season.

Finebaum said he ran into Meyer shortly after he left Florida for good at an ESPN gathering right before the 2010 season national title game.

"I didn't recognize this guy," Finebaum said. "He was outgoing and friendly. … He just looked like the world had been lifted from his shoulders."

Meyer spent the 2011 season working for ESPN. Just 11 months after seeing a happy Meyer at that cocktail party, Finebaum ran into him again on the sideline of a game between Alabama and LSU.

"I will tell you, I've seen a lot of miserable people in my life," Finebaum said, "but he may have been the most unhappy person I've ever seen, standing on the sideline of a game that, in his mind, he should have been in. He was lost. And at that moment, I don't care what he said, I knew he was getting back into coaching. It was etched onto his face and into his being. He may have been the loneliest, unhappiest person I had ever seen."

From January to November: from happy that he was no longer coaching to miserable because he was no longer coaching.

Just 17 days after talking to Finebaum on the sideline of LSU-Alabama, Meyer was named coach at Ohio State.

It took a perfect storm of events for Meyer to end up in Columbus.

No one expected him to turn down an opening at Notre Dame, which was supposed to have been his "dream job." No one expected him to leave Florida after only six seasons. No one thought he would spend a year working for ESPN, where he was a much better broadcaster than most had predicted. No one could have foreseen Ohio State coach Jim Tressel resigning over an NCAA scandal involving, of all things, tattoos.

And no one thought all these things would happen in such chronological order that the Ohio native would end up coaching the program he cheered for as a kid.

Meyer, 52, has led the Big Ten's transformation to arguably the best conference in college football. Ohio State remains a premier program. He doesn't have to deal with Saban every year, but seeing as how his Buckeyes, with a third-string quarterback, whipped Saban and Alabama in the semifinals on their way to a national title two seasons ago, it's safe to assume Meyer is not afraid of playing Saban anywhere and any time.

Maybe he never was.