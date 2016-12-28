Kaaya rallies Miami over West Virginia In Russell Athletic Bowl

Miami’s Brad Kaaya gets his pass off despite pressure from West Virginia safety Kyzir White.

ORLANDO — Off the field, down the tunnel, past the locker room, Brad Kaaya sat at a table with the MVP trophy to his right and a smile on his face. He tried to explain what happened in Wednesday night's Russell Athletic Bowl.

It was hard. Maybe because it was inexplicable.

How else would one explain what Miami did in the first 23 minutes at Camping World Stadium? It's simple to say the Hurricanes' offense was still back in Miami. Or at the team hotel. Or maybe you credit West Virginia's defense.

"Early on, I thought West Virginia just whipped us," Miami coach Mark Richt said. "The first quarter was very evident, they were just more physical than us, up front and in the perimeter."

Before the Hurricanes beat No. 14 West Virginia 31-14 in front of 48,625, before they scored a touchdown, before they even got a first down, Richt went over to his quarterback who had 16 passing yards after one quarter.

"Just let it rip," Richt told Kaaya on the sideline. That seemed to be the wakeup call Kaaya needed because he ended up 24-of-34 for 282 yards and four touchdowns, tying a school record set by Craig Erickson in 1991.

Miami started the season 4-0 but finished 4-4 before the bowl game, with disappointing losses to Florida State and Notre Dame. But UM ended its season on a high note in Richt's first season with its first bowl win since 2006.

"I've heard the term 'meaningless bowl games,' and it just makes mad when I hear that because I know how much it mean to us," Richt said. "If you're in that locker room, you'd have seen it."

The Hurricanes (9-4) had five straight three-and-outs to open the game. Kaaya spent most of the first five possessions scrambling or on his back. Meanwhile, West Virginia (10-3) scored on its third drive, thanks to dual-threat quarterback Skyler Howard and a short field. Howard, who rushed for 106 yards in the game, set up the touchdown after a 24-yard run to the UM 6-yard line. On the next play, Kennedy McKoy punched it in to give West Virginia a 7-0 lead.

The 'Canes offense finally came to life 6:44 left in the first half. Kaaya hit receiver Ahmon Richards with a short pass and Richards turned it into a 51-yard touchdown.

It was the first of 28 unanswered points. UM scored two more times before the half ended: a 3-yard pass to Malcolm Lewis and a 26-yard pass to Braxton Berrios.

West Virginia wasn't able to do much of anything the rest of the game because of UM's defense.

"It's the best defense we've faced all year," Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen said.

Howard passed for 134 yards and ran for a touchdown for West Virginia, which fell to 3-17 against Miami. The Mountaineers also committed 11 penalties and allowed four sacks.

The most pressing question for Kaaya after the game: Will he come back for his senior season?

"I'm not really leaning a certain way right now," he said. "I got some soul-searching to do?"