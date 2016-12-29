Lane Kiffin favorably compares Washington's D to Florida's

ATLANTA — The Gators got some love at the Peach Bowl.

Well, their defense did.

Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin has the task of trying to move the football against Washington, which is 16th in the country in total defense.

"I think it would be right at the top," Kiffin said about Washington's defense.

And who did he put right up there with the Huskies?

"It would be most like Florida when Florida was healthy," Kiffin said. "I think when Florida was healthy — they got beat up at the end of the year and were missing some guys — but I think Florida would have been one of the top couple of defenses in the whole country."

The Gators ended up sixth in the country in total defense. And Kiffin sees not only the same amount of talent in Washington, but the same style as the Gators, as well.

"I think these guys are similar," Kiffin said. "(The Huskies) are fast. They have a really good secondary. Both corners are NFL players. Their defense reminds me of the Seattle Seahawks."

Quite the kind words from Kiffin about the defenses of Florida and Washington.

Then again, Alabama hung 54 on Florida in the SEC championship game.