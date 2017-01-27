Lawsuit against Baylor alleges 52 rapes by 31 players

A Baylor University graduate who says she was raped by football players in 2013 filed a lawsuit Friday that includes an allegation that 31 players committed 52 acts of rape, including five gang rapes, between 2011 and 2014 — an estimate that far exceeds the number previously provided by school officials.

The woman, identified in the suit as Elizabeth Doe, reports being gang raped by players Tre'Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman after a party on April 18, 2013.

Those players were previously named as suspects in a police report for a rape on that date but were never charged.

The woman, who graduated from Baylor in 2014, has sued Baylor for Title IX violations and negligence.

In a statement, Baylor president David E. Garland said the university had made "great progress" in fortifying security measures since the sexual assault scandal erupted last year.

"Baylor University has taken unprecedented actions that have been well-documented in response to the issue of past and alleged sexual assaults involving our campus community," Garland said. "We have made great progress in implementing 105 recommendations to strengthen the safety and security of all students and restore faith in the university."

John Clune, the Colorado attorney representing Doe, released a statement saying his team appreciates what Baylor has done to try to fix its sexual assault problem. But, he said, "this is one that needed to be filed."

"As hard as the events at Baylor have been for people to hear, what went on there was much worse than has been reported," said Clune, who also represented Zephyrhills' Erica Kinsman in her sexual-battery lawsuit against former Florida State and current Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston; the sides agreed to a settlement last month.

Chatman was accused of rape once before, the suits says, but the university failed to intervene. In that case, the suit says, a student athletic trainer reported that Chatman raped her at his offcampus apartment, so the university moved the trainer to a female sports team and agreed to pay for her education in exchange for a nondisclosure agreement.

The lawsuit describes a culture of sexual violence under former coach Art Briles in which Baylor implemented a "show 'em a good time" policy that "used sex to sell" the program to recruits. Former assistant Kendal Briles, Art's son, once told a Dallas area student-athlete, "Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor, and they love football players," according to the suit.

Investigations by lawyers identified the 52-plus rapes. At least two gang rapes were committed by 10 or more players at once, the suit states.

This contrasts with figures Baylor officials have provided after the Pennsylvania law firm Pepper Hamilton conducted an investigation into how the university handled sexual assault. Regents told the Wall Street Journal in October that they were aware of 17 women who reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players, including four gang rapes, since 2011.

Doe enrolled at Baylor in 2010, and in 2012 she joined the Baylor Bruins, who host prospective athletes during visits, the suit states.

On April 18, 2013, according to the lawsuit, Doe attended a party at the home of Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman, who has since been charged with sexual assault in an unrelated incident.

Doe became intoxicated and apparently returned home with Armstead and Chatman. When her roommate's boyfriend arrived, the suit says, he heard "what sounded like wrestling and a fist hitting someone," a loud bang and a woman saying "no." When he asked if everything was okay, one of the men inside yelled that Doe "was fine." Armstead and Chatman then emerged, and the boyfriend saw Doe partially unclothed on the floor. She had a bruise on her cheek and a bite mark on her neck, the suit said. A fellow Baylor Bruin told Doe to tell police she had "consensual sex with one white male" to protect the athletes, the suit alleges.