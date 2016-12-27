Light goes on late in the season for Florida State

For one of the only times of the Jimbo Fisher era, Florida State's future looked rocky.

The Seminoles were 5-3 on the season and 9-6 in their past 15 games. They had given up 63 points at Louisville in one of the most humiliating defeats in program history. They watched the nation's longest active home win streak end with a last-minute collapse to North Carolina then squandered two fourth-quarter leads to fall at home to rival Clemson.

Fisher was rumored to be a top target at LSU or Texas. Fans were restless.

Then FSU turned its season around.

The Seminoles ended the regular season with four straight wins, by an average of 23 points. They dominated rival Florida, crawled back to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll and earned a trip to Friday's Orange Bowl against No. 6 Michigan in one of the biggest matchups of the bowl season.

"In all 29 years" of coaching, Fisher said, "this team makes me as proud as any team I have been around."

Fisher is proud because of the way his team transformed itself, and for what it represents for his program and its future.

Some of the reasons for the change are obvious.

Defensive end Josh Sweat returned to full strength from a knee injury, and true freshman Bryan Burns began to break out; they combined for 11 sacks over the final seven games.

The defense adjusted to life without star safety Derwin James. The Seminoles allowed the seventh-most yards per play nationally in September (6.8) but were fourth best in November (4.0).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Deondre Francois matured, delivering his top two statistical performances in the final month.

But some of the reasons for the rebound were harder to see from afar.

"Midseason, things were iffy and guys weren't buying into the program," said Francois, the ACC's rookie of the year. "Jimbo stuck with us, and he continued to preach toughness, effort, discipline and pride. …

"We started picking up those things off the field, and they started showing on the field."

Fisher noticed a change in mid October, sometime after the last-second loss to UNC. A team he blasted for its poor effort at the start of spring practice sharpened its focus.

"There's going to be bad things, but if you never accept it here, it never gets in your culture," Fisher said. "That's why I'm so proud of this team. They never let it get in their culture, and they kept going back."

The wins followed. After the 31-13 win over the Gators, Fisher said his team was as hot as any in the country.

Fisher doesn't talk much about goals, but he does bring up certain hallmarks of programs that sustain success. The way FSU ended the season kept two big ones alive.

Thanks to FSU's rise and Louisville's back-to-back losses to end the season, the Seminoles leapfrogged the Cardinals to earn the ACC's coveted spot in the Orange Bowl. Only Alabama exceeds FSU's streak of five appearances in a New Year's Six/BCS bowl.

The Seminoles' four-game win streak to close the regular season at 9-3 also kept another potential milestone alive. With a victory over Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium, FSU will secure a fifth consecutive 10-win season and another building block in what Fisher hopes will become a second FSU dynasty.

"I think we have a bright future, I really do," said Fisher, who signed a contract extension through 2024 this month. "I'm anxious for the bowl season. I want to finish this season off the right way."

And hope his team's big turnaround leads to even better things in 2017.

