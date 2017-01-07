Minnesota turns to Fleck to instill a winning culture

P.J. Fleck vows to change the culture at Minnesota after getting a five-year deal to leave Western Michigan. [Associated Press]

MINNEAPOLIS — The digital thermometer on the TCF Bank Stadium scoreboard read 5 degrees when P.J. Fleck, hours into his tenure as football coach at the University of Minnesota, stood behind a lectern to address a room full of reporters, university officials and boosters.

Grabbing the lectern with both hands, the 5-foot-9 Fleck, wearing a charcoal suit, maroon tie with diagonal white stripes and a gold pocket square, opened by bellowing, "Ski-U-Mah!"  a slogan used to cheer on the university's sports teams. Commanding the room like a preacher in a revival tent, he devoted the next 13 minutes to thanking people and selling his vision for Gophers football. He said he always dreamed about coaching in the Big Ten, which led him to depart Western Michigan, where he was comfortable.

"I'm going to promise you a lot, because that's the way I live my life," said Fleck, who, at 36, became the youngest head coach in a Power Five conference. He went on to describe his vision of winning conference titles, the Rose Bowl and even a national championship.

Fleck, one of the country's most desirable coaches this offseason, arrived at Minnesota three days after athletic director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys after a 9-4 season marred by a sexual assault investigation and a brief player boycott. Fleck elevated Western Michigan from a 1-11 record in 2013, his first season as a head coach, to 13-1 this season, losing to Wisconsin 24-16 in the Cotton Bowl.

Claeys coached the Gophers to a Holiday Bowl victory, 17-12 over Washington State, in his first full season but fell short of a Big Ten West title despite a favorable schedule. Average attendance fell to 43,814, the lowest since 2002, and the final home game drew the smallest crowd (38,162) since TCF Bank Stadium opened in 2009.

"Nine wins is a good season, and the Holiday Bowl is good," Coyle said. "When we made the change, I made the comment to my wife, 'We needed to shake the tree.' "

He added: "P.J., you just heard him talk. The thing that jumps out to me is his authentic energy and his passion. I think that attracts people. Obviously, we want to attract fans back."

The introduction of Fleck, who agreed to a five-year deal worth $18.5 million, was an uplifting moment for an athletic department still reeling from 18 months of well-publicized problems.

Norwood Teague resigned as athletic director in August 2015 when a university investigation determined he sexually harassed two female university employees. Coyle, his successor, fired wrestling coach J Robinson — who led Minnesota to three national championships — in September for allegedly interfering with police and university investigations into whether his wrestlers had sold Xanax, a prescription sedative.

Last month, after an investigation by the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action, 10 Gophers football players were suspended in connection with a sexual-assault investigation. The rest of the team, claiming a lack of due process, boycotted practices and demanded the players be reinstated. The boycott was called off two days later, shortly after the equal opportunity office's 80-page report was leaked to a Minneapolis TV station.

The suspended players, who were not criminally charged, await appeal hearings.

A tweet by Claeys supporting the boycott put him at odds with the administration. Coyle said Tuesday that multiple factors contributed to the decision to fire Claeys, including the team's eight targeting penalties and blown halftime leads in losses to Penn State, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Claeys, a longtime defensive coordinator under former Gophers coach Jerry Kill, was in his first full season after Kill stepped down for health reasons in October 2015.

The task awaiting Fleck is a little easier because Minnesota plays in the Big Ten's West Division, which was formed before the 2014 season. Without annual games against Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, it offers a less onerous path to the conference title game.

The Gophers' inability to win the division this year, with the Buckeyes and Wolverines off the schedule, was viewed as a disappointment inside and outside the program. Minnesota last won a Big Ten championship outright in 1941 (it shared titles in 1960 and 1967) and has not been to the Rose Bowl since 1961, when Ohio State declined an invitation.

Several times Friday, Fleck referenced his slogan, "Row the Boat," a hook for getting players to work toward a common goal. Fleck said he met with about 25 players earlier in the day and more via a live Facebook chat.

"I am not here to change tradition," Fleck said. "What I am here to do is change a culture, to change a movement, for us to create and experience things that the University of Minnesota has only dreamed of, and hasn't accomplished since the late '60s."