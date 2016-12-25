Mississippi State strength coach Nate Peoples embodies perseverance at St. Petersburg Bowl

Former Armwood High linebacker Nate Peoples, here during his days as strength coach at Western Michigan, is an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Mississippi State.

I spent the first 15 years of my career covering sports, including four as an NFL writer.

People ask what I miss most, expecting me to lament about no longer sitting atop megastadiums and watching the game's best stage three-hour real-life dramas.

Yet it's covering high school sports I miss most. The simple charm of a Friday night football game still resonates. I continue to appreciate the wide-eyed players who got excited after the game, knowing I would share their exploits with our readers. And the teammates who stood behind them, calling out to me: "Put my name in the paper. Put my name in the paper."

Most of all, I love seeing how those kids have blossomed into successful adults, thanks in part to the lessons they gained from sports.

I found one of those "kids" last week as Mississippi State prepared at Calvary Christian in Clearwater for today's St. Petersburg Bowl. Nate Peoples serves the Bulldogs as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, looking every bit the part.

Mississippi State plays Miami (Ohio) this morning at Tropicana Field. But some 20-plus years ago, Peoples starred as an undersized linebacker at Armwood High — a dynamic player who harbored dreams of playing in the SEC but went unnoticed by major schools.

Undaunted, he solicited the help of Tyrone Keys of All-Sports Community Service.

Keys, a Mississippi State alumnus who went on to play for the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Bucs, had just formed the nonprofit organization that would eventually help thousands of student-athletes and students go to college. Keys began with the goal of helping marginal athletes fulfill their potential, and with Peoples he couldn't have had a better candidate.

Keys helped Peoples become a walk-on at Mississippi State. At times, Peoples grew frustrated in those first two years, failing to make the travel squad as the Bulldogs ventured to SEC football cathedrals. He would call his mentor:

"Mr. Keys, they left me again."

Yet Peoples never lost faith. With the support of his family — including his brother George, who played at Auburn — Peoples invested in the principles of hard work and determination.

"I knew I had to keep the faith, keep competing," he said last week. "I just kept fighting, kept working — doing all the things my family had told me to do."

Eventually, then-Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill awarded People's perseverance with a scholarship. He starred his last two years and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in fitness management and a master's in sports administration.

"Don't forget, my grades had to be high for Coach Sherrill to give me that scholarship," Peoples noted.

He went on to work seven years as the strength and conditioning coach at Western Michigan, but when the program changed head coaches, Peoples found himself without a job and again calling on the lessons he gained from his work ethic.

He sought out previous connections and landed jobs at Syracuse and then Illinois, leaving his wife, Amber, and daughters Marin and Taylor to continue living in Kalamazoo, Mich. They finally reunited when he returned to his alma mater two years ago — another chapter where perseverance paid off.

Now Peoples hopes to someday become a head strength coach for a Power Five program. He talks easily about learning new training techniques and new modalities. Yes, I had to look up modalities.

Most of all, he shares how much a strong work ethic has served him in life.

"A lot of kids today want to give up at the first sign of adversity," Peoples said. "I tell them all the time there's a silver lining in every cloud."

Clouds and silver linings might dot the lives of many of the high school athletes I covered in the 1990s, but when I look back on those days, it's always sunny.

That's all I'm saying.