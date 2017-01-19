Need a drop the mic moment? Leon McQuay III's clutch

ST. PETERSBURG — No need for beats or bass lines. The most glorious athletic night in the life of Leon McQuay III, promising musical producer, came with a built-in soundtrack.

The roar from the USC-heavy Rose Bowl crowd of more than 95,000.

That organic audio was amplified in the final minute. McQuay, a safety in cover-two for USC on third and 9, followed Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley's eyes to the right and jumped in front of a deep ball intended for receiver Chris Godwin. McQuay snagged it, contorted his 6-foot-1 body to remain inbounds and returned it 32 yards.

Three plays later, Matt Boermeester nailed a 46-yard field goal with no time remaining to give the Trojans a 52-49 victory Jan. 1. With that heady, indelible pickoff, McQuay not only embedded himself in Trojans lore, but he brandished the attribute he says translates best to the next level.

"I feel like I'm the dude to put in when it matters," the former Parade All-American from Armwood High said Monday after his first East-West Shrine Game practice.

"When the game is on the line and you really need a stop, I feel like I'm dependable."

By the time NFL types get past McQuay's modest college numbers and assess his physical upside, transcripts and pedigree, they could find much more to like: a vertical leap potentially in excess of 40 inches, a 40-yard dash possibly clocked around 4.46, and a degree in musical engineering earned in three years.

On the citizenship side, there's the GPA (3.0-plus) he maintained at USC and the nonprofit organization he started with his dad — Leon McQuay Help Me Get There Foundation — that provides academic intervention for middle school and high school student-athletes.

Tack on one of the biggest interceptions in Pasadena history (after dropping a sure pick the play before), and you've got one of the weekend's most intriguing Shrine Game participants.

"Every time, he's done exactly what he said he's going to do," said McQuay's father, Leon Jr. "All I can do is stand back and marvel at this kid that's wise beyond his years and … is athletically gifted."

Still, one must scroll southward to find McQuay's name on a mock draft or a ranking of draft-eligible safeties.

His ebb-and-flow college career featured nine starts (and two interceptions) as a sophomore, an injury-marred junior year, a resurgent senior year (50 tackles, two interceptions) and a dazzling finish.

Interspersed in that journey were three head coaches and a twin passion: music.

McQuay had a beat-production company (LM3Beats) before his 20th birthday and did an internship last summer with Atlantic Records. He first displayed his musical chops nationally when he produced I Will, a track by St. Petersburg-based hip-hop artist Infinite Skillz that was played during the 2013 Under Armour All-America Game.

"The ability to create quality production in that short a time period is an example of someone who has spent some time on their craft," said Skillz (real name Jeremy Writt). "I'm picky with my production, and I had no problem recording to the music that he created."

For now, McQuay, 22, says his sole focus is on quality production in a secondary instead of a studio. Armwood coach Sean Callahan, who has watched five former Hawks reach the NFL, said he believes McQuay's game will elevate when it becomes his livelihood.

Take a chance on him and McQuay insists his soundtrack will be made up of four syllables: dependable.

"I think he's got to improve on his tackling, but I think his ball skills are very good, and he's just a super person, too," Callahan said.

"Not that you win football games by being a super person, but he'll fit in a locker room. He'll give that team everything he's got, and I think they'll be real happy with him."