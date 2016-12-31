Never a doubt FSU's Cook would play in Orange Bowl; declares he's going pro

MIAMI — Jabrill Peppers was a late scratch for Friday's Orange Bowl against Florida State, leaving open the question that Michigan's All-America linebacker joined the movement of top players skipping a bowl game to remain healthy for the NFL draft.

After the game Peppers said that assumption was wrong, that a left hamstring injury suffered during Thursday's practice prevented him from playing.

Dalvin Cook, Florida State's all-world junior running back who declared for the draft Saturday, was asked after the Seminoles' thrilling 33-32 victory if he had entertained thoughts of not playing in the Orange Bowl.

"Not one bit," he said. "That whistle would blow, I was going to be out there."

Cook put the finishing touches on a brilliant career by rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown and adding 62 receiving yards on three catches to help the Seminoles rally for the win.

The effort earned the Miami native MVP honors in a game he could have easily sat out, just like Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and LSU running back Leonard Fournette. Both skipped their respective bowl games to prevent an injury that could hurt their draft stock.

Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said he knew where his star back would be Friday night — wearing garnet and gold and carrying the football.

"You're playing, you're keeping score, he's going to play," Fisher said. "Don't matter how he feels or what's going on."

FSU had bigger hopes for this season than playing in the Orange Bowl. The Seminoles expected to challenge for the national title. But falling short of that, Cook was more than happy to end his career in a stadium he referred to as "Doak South." He was glad to add his name to a legion of top performances in a bowl game he often watched from the stands as a kid.

"(There is) nothing more that I wanted than this right here," Cook said. "Unbelievable moment, and I'm just glad to be a part of it, man."

Cook finished this season with a school-record 1,765 rushing yards. His 4,464 career rushing yards are second-most in ACC history.

He gained 40 yards on four carries on the Seminoles' opening drive that ended with his 2-yard touchdown run.

In the fourth quarter, with the Wolverines clawing their way back, Cook broke loose for a 71-yard run on third and 22 from the FSU 13-yard line to extend a drive that resulted in a touchdown run by quarterback Deondre Francois for a 27-15 lead. It was a play that flipped the field and brought some momentum back to the Seminoles sideline.

"I just felt like I could take advantage of that moment because I felt like guys didn't think I could break out at that point of time," he said. "I got in the open field with a couple of guys and made them miss. … I just tried to go the distance and change the scoreboard for my team."

Michigan entered the game with the 13th-ranked rush defense in Division I-A, allowing 116.8 yards a game.

"It was going to be a game of patience," Cook said. "We knew what type of defense we were going to face. It was one of the top defenses we were going to face all year. They (presented) a different challenge to us — big, rangy, experienced guys. Coach Fisher did a great job of knowing when to call plays and getting me in the right (place) to make them. And when he called my number, I just answered the bell for him."

Cook, projected by some to be the No. 2 back in the draft behind Fournette, said Saturday that "these last three years at Florida State was the best three years of my life."

"Whoever drafts him will be the luckiest team in the world," Fisher said after the Orange Bowl.