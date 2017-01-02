Outback Bowl: Florida defense dominates, offense steps up in 30-3 win over Iowa

TAMPA — Austin Appleby dropped back and didn't have time to look down the field.

Staring straight at him was Iowa's Aaron Mends, who had shuffled around Florida tight end DeAndre Goolsby untouched. As his eyes met Appleby's, Goolsby swiveled his head toward his quarterback and could only watch.

Mends rammed Appleby, planting him into the grass at Raymond James Stadium in the second quarter of Monday's Outback Bowl.

The sack ended a series that included a 46-yard run by UF's Jordan Scarlett, nullifying any progress gained by the long run. It also illustrated the major trend in No. 17 Florida's 30-3 win over Iowa: A boom-and-bust cycle.

"I don't think the floodgates were ever opened," coach Jim McElwain said, alluding to his team's opportunities to do more damage, though it managed to do more than usual. "We had our opportunities to really open up the floodgates."

The Gators finished the regular season ranked outside the top 100 teams nationally in total and scoring offense, averaging 23.4 points and 345.1 yards per game. But against the Hawkeyes, Florida (9-4) exceeded its scoring average and came within 14 yards of its yardage average.

That moderate offensive success was mostly due to a handful of plays, though UF's usual offensive problems manifested at times.

Still, there was Appleby connecting with Antonio Callaway for a 34-yard gain in the first quarter. There was Scarlett's 46-yard rumble. There was the drive when Appleby found Goolsby for a 6-yard touchdown strike to ice the game following 24- and 21-yard completions.

And then there was Mark Thompson, who made the biggest play of his college career against Iowa (8-5).

Late in the second quarter, the junior running back split a pair of defenders and broke left, waiting for Appleby's pass.

As the ball floated, Iowa's defense converged on Thompson before he made the catch.

One juke. Two jukes. A stiff-arm. And Thompson was sprinting toward the end zone in front of 51,119 fans.

He arrived and dived in to complete the 85-yard play, clapping as Callaway smacked his helmet.

"In a game like that where there wasn't a lot of give and take there," McElwain said, "that was big."

Thompson finished the day with the one catch as well as two carries for 4 yards. Scarlett led the Gators with 94 rushing yards.

Appleby started by throwing two interceptions but finished 14-of-22 for 222 yards and two touchdowns in his last game at UF.

"(That was) about as unlucky as I've been at the casino this week," Appleby said of his interceptions. "You just keep slinging."

He added that after a while, even with the early struggles and the boom-or-bust plays, he got into a rhythm he felt Iowa couldn't match.

"We knew that they weren't gonna be able to stop us," he said, "if we just kept being patient and taking what they gave us."

Defensively, Florida's safeties carried a depleted unit to a strong performance.

Freshman Chauncey Gardner led the effort with a pair of interceptions — including one he returned for a score — en route to game MVP honors. His partner Marcell Harris led the Gators in tackles with nine.

The defense was quick to heap praise on the offensive showing.

"It took so much pressure off our backs," linebacker Cristian Garcia said. "We didn't have to get ourselves out of so many bad situations. I'm so proud of the offense."

The 30 points put up by Florida were the most for the Gators since their 40-14 win over Missouri in October, and looking ahead to next season, Appleby said the output showed what the offense — even if he and others will be gone — is capable of moving forward.

"We had enough talent," Appleby said of the season, "and we're gonna reload and have enough talent moving forward."