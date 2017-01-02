Outback Bowl: Florida defense stuffs Iowa

TAMPA — That defense.

Who will forget that Florida defense? Monday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, that defense gave one of its finest performances this season. The Gators dominated Iowa 30-3 in the Outback Bowl.

"Great defenses help you win," UF coach Jim McElwain said. "And they really help you win championships."

This wasn't a national championship game, but it was a New Year's Six bowl against an Iowa team that upset Michigan and routed Nebraska. Iowa also had Akrum Wadley and LeShun Daniels, each of whom ran for 1,000 yards this season — the first time Iowa has had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season.

The Hawkeyes averaged a little more than 26 points per game this season, but the closest they got to a touchdown Monday was in the second quarter, with first and goal at the Gators 10-yard line. But UF has stopped teams at the goal line all season — ask LSU — and it did it again. On fourth and goal at the 1, safety Marcell Harris stopped Daniels.

"(Interim defensive coordinator) Randy Shannon, he put us in the right spots to make plays, and in that situation everybody had a big push and I had came through, broke open and wrapped him up," Harris said.

The game MVP was Gators' safety Chauncey Gardner, who had two interceptions and returned the first one for a 59-yard touchdown. Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard was 7-for-23 for 55 yards.

"We knew they was going to go two by two and three by one," Gardner said. "He's a good quarterback. He's pretty accurate. Older guys back there were talking around like, 'Hey, he's coming this way.' "

Some of UF's best defensive players are headed to the NFL. Cornerbacks Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson, linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive tackle Caleb Brantley and safety Marcus Maye are projected as first-, second- or third-round draft picks.

But there is optimism for next season's defense. A lot of young defensive players got their chance Monday, when all of UF's starting linebackers were out due to injuries.

"A lot of young guys stepped up and they made big plays," Harris said. "So just for them to get their feet wet, starting a New Year, coming into next year and the offseason, they have something to look up to."