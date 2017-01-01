Outback Bowl: Florida WR Antonio Callaway wants to end tough season on up note

Florida sophomore receiver Antonio Callaway has more catches this season but fewer yards and fewer touchdowns.

TAMPA — One of Austin Appleby's first impressions of Antonio Callaway involved Florida's star receiver vomiting all over the practice field.

Appleby remembered that when Callaway rejoined the team for practice, after being cleared in August of three university code of conduct violations stemming from a sexual assault investigation, he wasn't well-prepared.

"He'd be puking and dying," the quarterback said, "and then the ball would be snapped, and he's out."

That was the next thing Appleby, who transferred to Florida from Purdue ahead of the 2016 season, noticed: Callaway's quickness. When the ball was snapped, he could run with anyone in UF's secondary.

Putting his two observations — the vomiting and the speed — together, Appleby had an image of his future locker buddy that has lasted through the season, even though he was apprehensive at first.

"I didn't know if he was gonna be a diva," Appleby said, "but that's anything but what he is."

Appleby said that Callaway is one of the hardest-working players he has ever been around. That image of Callaway spewing his lunch onto the grass before snapping into position at a coach's whistle and managing to outrun his teammates has stuck with him, and come today's matchup against Iowa in the Outback Bowl at 1 p.m., he expects that work ethic to be displayed once again.

"He doesn't loaf," Appleby said. "He doesn't take a play off. He's the hardest-working dude out here."

Callaway, though, doesn't think the work he has put in has paid off as much as he'd like.

"It went pretty good," he said of his sophomore season. "Not the best, but pretty good."

Compared to his freshman season, some of his numbers improved, some declined. He caught more passes but also managed fewer yards and touchdowns. Overall, he has 47 receptions for 666 yards and three scores. He hasn't had a 100-yard game since the SEC opener against Tennessee.

Part of the decline, Callaway said, is that after his breakout freshman campaign, teams started double-teaming or playing their best cover corners against him.

"It's tough," he said.

And he doesn't expect it to get easier against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will try to neutralize Callaway with cornerback Desmond King. The senior won the 2015 Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes college football's best defensive back.

But Callaway said that King's hype inspires motivation rather than fear.

"I like being the underdog," he said, "to be honest."

Looking past King and the Hawkeyes, Callaway is entering his junior season, after which he will be draft eligible. And whether preparing for Iowa or the 2017 regular season, he wants his work ethic to yield ankle-breaking, stadium-jolting plays every time he steps onto the field.

That starts this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, where he's hoping the work ethic that once caused him to vomit leads to a standout performance.

"Pain is temporary," Callaway said. "It's going to hurt now, but you're going to feel the joy later."